About Town: Birds and bees lessons, music and activities from 1910s, 'Toy Story' viewing from a diamond, and bundt cakes that support teen

On Saturday, July 24, pack up the lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray and bring the whole family to share in the adventures of Woody, Buzz and the gang during a free showing of "Toy Story" beginning at dusk (around 9 p.m.) on Diamond 6 at Greenvalley Softball Complex, 60th Street and 50th Avenue in Moline. Concessions will be available; please no outside food or beverage. 309-524-2424. www.facebook.com/molineparks.

During Nothing Bundt Charly week, satisfy sweet cravings and help support a teen and her family. Charly Erpelding, a 17-year-old Bettendorf High School student, is battling a re-occurrence after eight cancer-free years.

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers bundt cakes in different sizes and flavors, including lemon raspberry, the current featured flavor. The bakery also features gifts and decorations. www.nothingbundtcakes.com, 563-396-1390.

Stop by the Davenport location at 3020 E. 53rd St. between July 26 and 31 and 20% of the sales will be given to Charly and her family.

