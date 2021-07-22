About Town: Birds and bees lessons, music and activities from 1910s, 'Toy Story' viewing from a diamond, and bundt cakes that support teen

Just For Fun
Learn about the bird and bees and other pollinators Thursday and Saturday at Wapsi River Environmental Education Center in Dixon, Iowa.
From 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, July 22, join a guided hike at Scott County Park in Eldridge to learn about native birds. Limited quantities of identification guides and binoculars are available.
At 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Wapsi will host three events at the center in Dixon"
- 10 a.m. Summer Pollinator Hike: Explore the native prairie to learn about pollinators and the plants that support them, with games and activities.
- 1 p.m. Summer Wild Edible Workshop: Learn about the many wild edibles with a focus on foraging basics and safety, identifying plants, and preparing wild edibles.
- 3 p.m. All About Bees: Learn about bees and products that use their wax, and make products to take home including lip balm and lotion bars. $10 per person.
Registration is required for all events; call 563-328-3286. www.scottcountyiowa.gov/conservation/wapsi.
On A Date
After a tough 2020, enjoy a carefree, nostalgic day 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, in the Village of East Davenport. Music genres from the 1910s and '20s, including Dixieland, bluegrass, swing, jazz, traditional Irish, barbershop quartet and a cappella, will be featured throughout the day. Music also will be broadcast live on WVIK-NPR. There also will be badminton nets, croquet, hula hoops for adults and kids, bags, jump rope and duck duck goose. Bring lawn chairs or blankets as well as beverages and pack a picnic. www.theheightsoftheera.com.
With the Family
On Saturday, July 24, pack up the lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray and bring the whole family to share in the adventures of Woody, Buzz and the gang during a free showing of "Toy Story" beginning at dusk (around 9 p.m.) on Diamond 6 at Greenvalley Softball Complex, 60th Street and 50th Avenue in Moline. Concessions will be available; please no outside food or beverage. 309-524-2424. www.facebook.com/molineparks.
Dine and Drink
During Nothing Bundt Charly week, satisfy sweet cravings and help support a teen and her family. Charly Erpelding, a 17-year-old Bettendorf High School student, is battling a re-occurrence after eight cancer-free years.
Nothing Bundt Cakes offers bundt cakes in different sizes and flavors, including lemon raspberry, the current featured flavor. The bakery also features gifts and decorations. www.nothingbundtcakes.com, 563-396-1390.
Stop by the Davenport location at 3020 E. 53rd St. between July 26 and 31 and 20% of the sales will be given to Charly and her family.
In Real Time
The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline will present a dramedy, "I and You," by Laura Gunderson at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 22-24; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25. In "I and You," a seemingly mundane poetry project brings two classmates together after Anthony arrives unexpectedly at a classmate's door. Caroline, who is homebound because of illness, is as quick and sardonic as Anthony is athletic, sensitive and popular.