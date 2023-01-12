About Town: Bop to big band jazz, eye the ice carvings in Icestravaganza and check out the hot chocolate bar

In Real Time

Treat yourself to the power and glory of big band jazz on Sunday when the POLYRHYTHMS Third Sunday Jazz Workshop and Matinee series welcomes Mike Conrad and the Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra in Becherer Hall at Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf. There will be a workshop at 2 p.m. followed by a matinee concert beginning at 5 p.m.

Admission to the workshop session is $5 for adults and free for youth. General admission for the concert is $15 or $20 for reserved seating. For ticket information, call 309 373-0790.

On A Date

Improv comedy and alcohol crash together into one hilarious evening of comedy when the Nightcaps Improv Comedy Troupe presents, Shots 'n' Giggles this weekend. From made-up alcohol shots to toasts with the audience, this is one party no one wants to miss.

The fun will take place starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday at The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. There also will be shows on Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and 18 and March 4 and 18.

Admission is $10 in advance or $12 on the day of show. To purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733 ext. 2. Participants must be 21 years or older to attend. For more information, visit www.thecirca21speakeasy.com.

Just For Fun

The family-friendly outdoor winter event, Icestravaganza, returns to downtown Davenport this weekend showcasing more than 36,000 pounds worth of beautiful ice carvings on display all three days at the Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W. River Drive.

Favorite monuments carved out of ice will be viewable on the boardwalk or at the drive-through display on Beiderbecke Drive in LeClaire Park. Sculptures are lit up each night from dusk until 10 p.m. Farmers' Market vendors as well as local beer and food also will be available for purchase.

The event opens at 5 p.m. on Friday with a warming station featuring free hot chocolate and a fire pit until 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, things kickoff at 10 a.m. Activities will include the warming station and a live carving demonstration from 3-5 p.m. as well as an Afterglow Party with live carving demonstrations with black lights, light show and deejay from 6-8 p.m. The extravaganza runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday with the warming station from 4-5:30 p.m.

Admission is free. More information can be found at www.downtowndavenport.com/icestravaganza.

With the Family

The Putnam Museum and Science Center's popular exhibit featuring Keva Planks, "Build! Create! Innovate! Winter Edition," is back. This hands-on exhibit allows guests of all ages to unleash creativity using mathematics, physics and design.

This time the exhibit will feature a fun wintertime twist and includes 3,600-square feet of building space and over 15,000 planks, along with a pre-built castle, snowflakes, sleds and more. Precision-cut, identical construction blocks, the planks are about ¼-inch thick, ¾-inch wide and 4 ½-inches long and stack with surprising stability, without glue or connectors. Using only gravity, visitors can engage with physics to achieve balance, optimum proportion and a steady structure. Everyone is encouraged to create everything from sleds and snowflakes to full winter scenes.

Exhibit admission is included in the price of general museum admission: $9 adults, $8 youth 3-18 years/senior citizens/college students/military. Through the museum's For All program, admission is $1 per person for households with the presentation of an EBT card. Admission is free for members.

The museum is located at 1717 W. 12th St. in Davenport. The museum will be closed on Thursday-Friday, Jan. 12-13. For more information, visit https://www.putnam.org/exhibits/BuildCreateInnovate.

Dine and Drink

Celebrate the new year and enjoy a cup of hot cocoa with favorite toppings on Saturday when Chocolate Manor in downtown Davenport hosts a Hot Chocolate Bar. The bar will offer classic hot cocoa, made with whole milk and Belgian chocolate, as well as a toppings bar that will include a house-made caramel sauce, made from scratch marshmallows, real whipped cream and more.

The hot chocolate bar will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with cups of hot chocolate and the toppings bar available for $4 before tax.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/chocolatemanorcandy/events.