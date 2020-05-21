About Town: Bored? Make Shrinky Dinks, order drinks and more

It might be a little while before you can join in on a painting class, but you still can host your own at home. Local businesses such as ArtsyBug QC offer at-home acrylic art kits with everything you need, including canvas, paints and a link to a follow-along YouTube video. Visit artsybugqc.com for more information and to see the kits.

If you have supplies on hand or would prefer to wing it, check out old-school Bob Ross videos on YouTube and paint along with him. You can order what you need from area craft and hobby stores and either have the supplies shipped to you or pick them up curbside.

Dine & Drink

Craving a summery drink? You might not be traveling to an island anytime soon, but you can pretend with the Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill’s 32-ounce alcoholic drinks, which are available to go for $10.

Fruity options abound, including "Blueberry Blackout," "Rum Punch" and more. Each drink is made with ingredients such as vodka, peach schnapps, fruit juices and more.