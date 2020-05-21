About Town: Bored? Make Shrinky Dinks, order drinks and more

With the family
Shrinky Dinks are making a comeback! A popular 1980s craft, you can snag a package of Shrinky Dinks often for under $10 online and at area craft or hobby stores (some of which are still offering curbside pickup).
Color or draw whatever you’d like on them using a permanent marker or other alcohol-based inks or markers, keeping in mind that whatever you create soon will shrink to about one-third of its size. Then, cut out your design, pop it into the oven, and watch it shrink! You can use Shrinky Dinks to make magnets, key chains, charms for necklaces — the options are endless.
Just for fun
While you cannot yet join the folks at the Davenport Public Library for its Read to a Dog program, you can participate virtually through Facebook Live on Monday nights at 6 p.m.
The library is inviting the community to grab a book and tune in virtually to read library pups a story. If you can’t make the live videos, they are posted to the library’s video playlists on Facebook, at facebook.com/davenportlibrary, and on YouTube at youtube.com/c/DavPubLib.
For more information, visit davenportlibrary.com or call 563-326-7832.
On a date
It might be a little while before you can join in on a painting class, but you still can host your own at home. Local businesses such as ArtsyBug QC offer at-home acrylic art kits with everything you need, including canvas, paints and a link to a follow-along YouTube video. Visit artsybugqc.com for more information and to see the kits.
If you have supplies on hand or would prefer to wing it, check out old-school Bob Ross videos on YouTube and paint along with him. You can order what you need from area craft and hobby stores and either have the supplies shipped to you or pick them up curbside.
Dine & Drink
Craving a summery drink? You might not be traveling to an island anytime soon, but you can pretend with the Gypsy Highway Bar & Grill’s 32-ounce alcoholic drinks, which are available to go for $10.
Fruity options abound, including "Blueberry Blackout," "Rum Punch" and more. Each drink is made with ingredients such as vodka, peach schnapps, fruit juices and more.
You can walk in to order, at 2606 W. Locust St., Davenport, or call ahead at 563-232-8890 and pick them up. Visit its website at thegypsyhighway.net for more information and to see its offerings, which also include American and Thai food.
In Real Time
Itching to get to a National Park? In the meantime, go birding with an ecologist, watch trail maintenance work and learn more about owls and other animals without leaving the house through Yosemite National Park’s Facebook videos, at facebook.com/YosemiteNPS/videos.
There, you’ll find everything from behind-the-scenes videos to ranger talks, as well as more information to plan your trip when the park is open again.
