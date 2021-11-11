About Town: Bourbon, Blues and BBQs, an open mic night and a tribute to boy bands

In Real Time
The Genesis Remembrance Tree will celebrate the memories of loved ones for the 18th consecutive year.
The outdoor tree lighting ceremony will be held on Monday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. outside the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, 2546 Tech Drive, Bettendorf. Parking will be available at 2535 Maplecrest Road adjacent to the hospice house.
Family and friends are welcome to gather for this special service of readings, music and moments of reflection. Individual "light" sponsors can make a donation of $10 or more to honor the memory of a loved one. All proceeds will benefit Genesis Hospice Services.
For information about how to honor the memory of a loved one, call 563-421-6865 or go to https://bit.ly/GenesisRemembranceTree.
Genesis Hospice also has partnered with Isabel Bloom to create a limited edition ornament to honor loved ones at home. Ornaments are available for purchase at at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or online at https://bit.ly/GenesisRemembranceTree.
With the Family
Kids of all ages can come to the River Valley District Library, 214 S. Main St., Port Byron, and show off their talents during the library's Open Mic Night.
From 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 the library will open its "stage" to comedy routines, poem readings, bands, dance routines, baton twirlers and more. Families can come to perform or just enjoy the show.
To sign up, call 309-523-3440, or email celeste@rivervalleylibrary.org.
Just For Fun
Celebrate Saturday with a Girls Night Out as '90s boy bands take the stage at Timber Lake Playhouse for Boy Band Night.
Paying homage to many of these iconic boy groups, Boy Band Night brings live tribute to pop sensations like The Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, New Kids On The Block, Boyz II Men, One Direction, and many more. Musicians will bring a musical and visual experience of favorite songs accompanied by signature choreography from iconic music videos.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road in Mount Carroll. Tickets are $25, $20 for TLP Subscribers.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call at 815-244-2035 or visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.
On A Date
Help Project 15:12 celebrate another year of loving people when life happens and raise funds for the year to come at the 6th annual For the Love of Generosity fundraiser from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at the Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.
The evening will feature appetizers, featured beers and wine, a cash bar and the music of Lewis Knudsen. This night also includes a chance to share the stories of help from the last year and preview plans for the upcoming year.
There also is an online auction with three experience-based packages up for bid at https://www.32auctions.com/project15122021.
To RSVP call, 563-293-1512.
Dine and Drink
What do you get when you mix Cody Road Bourbon, live blues and delicious barbecue? Rhythm and booze. Come on to the Celebration Center at Mississippi River Distilling Company in LeClaire on Saturday, Nov. 13 for Bourbon, Blues and BBQs.
This boozy, bluesy evening will feature a variety of Cody Road Bourbon cocktail specials, live music by Blues Rock-It and barbecue from Sweet Arnie's.
$10 cover. Doors open at 7 p.m. with music from 8 to 10 p.m.