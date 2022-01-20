 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
About Town: Bucktown Revue returns, explore the world of beer with a five-course dinner pairing, and more
About Town

About Town: Bucktown Revue returns, explore the world of beer with a five-course dinner pairing, and more

  • 0

In Real Time

About Town: In Real Time

Hoosier Arenacross is an extreme racing environment with top professional and amateur athletes competing on man-made, custom-designed tracks inside arenas.

On Jan. 21-22, it comes to Moline's TaxSlayer Center for the two-day Hoosier Racing Tire Arenacross Nationals. This championship is an 18-round tour that crisscrosses the nation and hosts more than 800 race entries per weekend.

Races are 7-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $20 to $45 and are available at taxslayercenter.com.

On A Date

About Town: On A Date

Bucktown Revue, the Iowa-Illinois region's longest-running roots music show, featuring bluegrass, folk, Irish, old-time, gospel and Americana music, poetry and humor returns to Davenport Junior Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21.

Rated "E" for everybody, January's show will feature singer/songwriter John Phillips, the Front Porch Pickers and the Miracle Bluegrass Band.

Tickets cost $15.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit BucktownRevue.com.

Dine and Drink

About Town: Dine and Drink

On Monday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. Twin Span Brewing will host a Beer Dinner featuring a five-course pairing dinner crafted by executive chef Juan Hernandez and head brewer Adam Ross.

The first course will feature Cioppino with Offside IPA, the second course will be surf-n-turf with a German pilsner, a third course of duck with a ponche barleywine, and fourth of local pork and an amber lager. Rounding out the evening will be a flourless chocolate cake with a barrel-aged beverage.

Advance reservations are required, tickets cost $60. For more information, visit twinspanbrewing.com/beerdinner.

Just For Fun

About Town: Just For Fun

Blackhawk Hiking Club will host a dog-friendly hike at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, in Crow Creek Park, Bettendorf.

Crow Creek features a paved trail that is mostly flat and wide with a few gentle hills. The hike will go into the woods and around the outside of the park.

Dog owners must provide proof of current vaccinations, sign a waiver, keep dogs leashed, and clean up after them in the park.

Participants should meet at the playground, following the hike signs, and bring water and snacks. For more information, visit blackhawkhikingclub.org.

With the Family

About Town: With the Family

Families who like to go on journeys through the universe and explore the marvels of light can head to the Don Schaefer Planetarium in Bettendorf at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 to enjoy two shows.

The planetarium will present, "Two Small Pieces of Glass," by Professional Production. This takes visitors through the history of the telescope, including how one works and what scientists have discovered with them. It's geared toward upper elementary or middle school students but fine for the whole family.

The second show will be, "The Astrology of William Shakespeare," by BHS Production. This show explores how Shakespeare used the stars as focal points in his plays, drawing inspiration from the heavens.

Both shows are free of charge. Seating is limited, reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling 563-332-4516 or emailing clike@bettendorf.k12.ia.us.

