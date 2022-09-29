About Town: Catch Carrington in concert, mingle at Mercado on Fifth and frolic at the fall doggie fest

With the Family

Hurts Donut invites families to participate in the first ever Hurts Donut Glow Run to be held Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.

Costumes of any kind are welcome with participants encouraged to light up the evening with spacey and glowing gear. This 5k running series is open to persons of all ages and abilities so come run, walk or dance the course.

Registration includes a totally radical and spacey nostalgic t-shirt, a finisher medal and a Hurts Donut. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit those who live with Multiple Sclerosis. To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IA/Bettendorf/HurtsDonutRunQuadCities.

Packet Pickup starts at 4 p.m. with the run beginning at 6 p.m.

Just For Fun

Rock Island Parks and Recreation will host the 4th annual Fall Doggie Fest, Sunday afternoon from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eleanor Wallace Dog Park in Hasselroth Park, 28th Street and 78th Avenue W, Rock Island.

Man's best friend will have the opportunity to get outside and enjoy a beautiful fall day with activities like shopping at multiple dog market vendors, visiting with the Rock Island Public Library and playing in the dog park.

The event is free and open to the public. All proceeds will go towards improvements to the Eleanor Wallace Dog Park.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/rockislandparksandrec.

In Real Time

One of Broadway biggest hits and the winner of a record-setting 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, "The Producers," will begin its run at Moline's Spotlight Theatre on Friday. The show which will run through Sunday, Oct. 9, is a hysterical adaptation of Mel Brooks' Oscar-winning comedy.

Max Bialystock, the one­ time king of Broadway producers, hungry to strike it rich, and Leo Bloom, an accountant with dreams of someday becoming a theatre producer, discover that they could get richer by producing a flop rather than a hit and start by finding the worst show, worst director and worst actors. When the production, "Springtime for Hitler," turns out to be a smash success, the plan is thrown off and the partners lives are thrown into chaos.

Shows will be Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 2 and 9 at 2 p.m. Some material may not be appropriate for all ages. Tickets are $20 in advance and $22 at the door. To purchase tickets, visit : www.thespotlighttheatreqc.com.

The Blueprint Bar and Lounge will be open one hour prior to showtime and the Green Room Bakery will have desserts available at intermission.

On A Date

Rodney Carrington will bring his, "Let Me In," tour to the Quad City Waterfront Convention Center at Isle Casino in Bettendorf beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The multi-talented comedian, actor, writer and singer is fresh off his latest single, "Let Me In," and has two comedy specials on Netflix. The show is for mature audiences only.

Tickets start at $39.50 and are available by at www.islebettendorf.com.

Dine and Drink

Featuring the sights, sounds and tastes of Mexican culture, Moline's Mercado on Fifth will host their last open-air, cultural market of the summer on Friday.

To get the weekend started right Mercado will feature food trucks with delicious Mexican cuisine and drinks, produce and retail vendors, live entertainment and educational activities for children.

The community celebration will take place 5-10 p.m. at Mercado on Fifth, 432 12th St., Moline.