About Town: Celebrate a wine walk, listen to jazz at a music festival, laugh with comedians and more this week in the Quad-Cities

Dine and Drink

Sip, sip, hooray! Celebrate the 12th anniversary of the Village of East Davenport Wine Walk by raising a glass, or two, to support small businesses.

This year the wine tasting party held throughout the Village of East Davenport will take place from 3-6 p.m. Saturday and will feature three outside tents at the Historic International Fire Station, Lagomarcino's and in front of the Village Theater. Participants can get a wristband and commemorative wine glass with a $25 cash donation and pick up a map of over 25 participating businesses.

Once the sampling begins there also will be live music from five bands and other fun.

Attendees must be 21 years old to participate. Donations will start being accepted at 2 p.m. the day of the event.

With the Family

Renowned Chicago jazz artist Ernest Dawkins and the Young Masters will headline the eighth annual Bill Bell Jazz and Heritage Festival this weekend.

The free music festival will take place 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and 3-8 p.m. Sunday. Friday and Saturday performances will take place at Martin Luther King Park, 630 9th St., Rock Island, and Sunday's will be held at Becherer Hall Auditorium, Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf.

Other performers will include Wes Julien with Club Crib, Piso's Cure, the Channel Cats, James Culver and Kuchina Jazz 3, Manuel Lopez and Daniel Leahy, Saul Lubaroff and Andy Parrott and Charlotte Blu of Rock Island, who will perform at 7 p.m. Friday.

At MLK Park, family-friendly entertainment will include a drum circle and youth showcase featuring reading, drumming, dance, art and performance.

There also will be a Black Authors Forum and Book Fair Friday from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Rock Island with an author meet and greet 5-5:45 p.m.

For more information, on the Aug. 19-21 festival, click https://www.polyrhythms.org/bill-bell-jazz-heritage-festival.

Just For Fun

Knock-knock! Who's there? Some great comedians presenting a night of laughter to benefit Empower House brain injury organization.

Dane Moulton with host this night of comedy featuring headliner, James Draper, as well as Brian Farrell, Collin Strajack and Shayne Neubert and Ashley Smrcina.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. Friday at Buffalo Community Center, 426 Clark St., Buffalo, Iowa. The show will begin at 7 p.m. There also will be a cash bar and basket raffles. $5 admission.

For more information, visit https://empowerhouseqca.org.

On A Date

Get that crazy glow on bicycle style. River Benders Cycling Group will host a night ride through trails with stops along the way. Participants can dig through closets and find glow sticks and deck bikes and riders out to glow.

The next ride will be 6-11 p.m. Saturday. The ride route will start at Ruby's in Davenport, then continue to Adventurous Brewing in Bettendorf, followed by Pour Bros. in Moline and finishing at Bent River in Rock Island.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at https://www.universe.com/events/glow-ride-river-benders-cycling-group-tickets-DSMY0F.

In Real Time

Celebrate along the banks of the Mississippi on Saturday as Riverfront Pops turns 40. Featuring a choir-enhanced symphonic celebration of the music of Elton John, attendees can rock to some of Elton's greatest hits including, "Rocket Man," "Madman Across the Water," "Tiny Dancer" and "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me."

This spectacular event will close with the traditional renditions of Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture" and Sousa's "Stars and Stripes Forever," set to a brilliant fireworks display.

General admission tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are available for $20, $3 for youth 12 and younger. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and tables to enjoy the grassy lawn. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://qcso.org.