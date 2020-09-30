About Town: Celebrate Beethoven's birthday, paint a parking lot and more

WITH THE FAMILY
Families of all artistic abilities are invited to Paint the Lot at the Family Museum on Saturday, Oct. 3. This family-friendly event will run 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will cost $50 per parking spot. Participants must register ahead.
Museum staff brought back this popular event because it lends itself to social distancing. The museum will provide some supplies, but families are encouraged to bring paint for a specific design. Interior house paint works well. Oil-based paint is not allowed.
All proceeds will go to the Family Museum Foundation.
For more information or to register, call 563-344-4106 or visit familymuseum.org/paint.
IN REAL TIME
The Quad-City Symphony Orchestra returns to the Adler Theatre to kick off its celebration of Beethoven's 250th birthday.
According to the symphony's website, the concert includes the "dramatic and heroic" Coriolan Overture, Jessie Mongomery’s Banner, "a Rhapsody on the Star-Spangled Banner" and Beethoven’s "spirited and victorious" first symphony. Performances are at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Adler Theatre in Davenport. A digital stream of the concert is also available for purchase.
For tickets and information, call or visit qcso.org.
DINE & DRINK
On Friday, Oct. 2, spaghetti lovers from around the Quad-Cities can visit Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities and enjoy a curbside/pickup meal to benefit the church.
Pickups run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the church parking lot, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport, across the street from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
Stop by or call ahead to place an order. The menu includes homemade spaghetti, a side salad with choice of dressing, garlic bread and a cookie. Meatless and gluten-free options will be available. Meals cost $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Social distancing and food and sanitation guidelines will be observed and masks will be worn.
For more information or to order, contact Rev. Rich Hendricks at 563-324-8281 or richdhendricks@msn.com.
JUST FOR FUN
Ready for a Ladies Night Out? Load up the car and head to the Blue Grass Drive-in on Friday, Oct. 2, to enjoy a night of movies while raising money for breast cancer awareness and research.
The 10th annual Pink Pajama Party asks participants to don pajamas for a socially distanced night at the drive-in, 774 W. Mayne St. The evening will include showings of "Bridesmaids," and "Dirty Dancing," as well as concessions and raffles.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with movies starting at 7:15 p.m. Participants may bring beverages and snacks or purchase them from the concession stand.
Tickets cost $100 per car. All money raised stays in the Quad-Cities to benefit the Kramer Scholarship with the Trinity Foundation and the Genesis Breast Cancer Center.
To purchase tickets, visit bgdrive.in/10th-annual-pink-pajama-party/
ON A DATE
Take a ride along the river and then stop and enjoy crisp fall weather and an outdoor concert from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, in the parking lot of the German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
The Guttenberg German Band is a traditional German/Bavarian village band with members from Guttenberg, Iowa, and surrounding towns. The band consists of friends from all walks of life who practice together for the love of the German music.
Bring your own seating, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. Onsite parking is limited, but there will be ample street parking. Donations are appreciated.
For more information, call 563-322-8844 or visit gahc.org.
