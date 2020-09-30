About Town: Celebrate Beethoven's birthday, paint a parking lot and more

The 10th annual Pink Pajama Party asks participants to don pajamas for a socially distanced night at the drive-in, 774 W. Mayne St. The evening will include showings of "Bridesmaids," and "Dirty Dancing," as well as concessions and raffles.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with movies starting at 7:15 p.m. Participants may bring beverages and snacks or purchase them from the concession stand.

Tickets cost $100 per car. All money raised stays in the Quad-Cities to benefit the Kramer Scholarship with the Trinity Foundation and the Genesis Breast Cancer Center.

To purchase tickets, visit bgdrive.in/10th-annual-pink-pajama-party/

ON A DATE

Take a ride along the river and then stop and enjoy crisp fall weather and an outdoor concert from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, in the parking lot of the German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

The Guttenberg German Band is a traditional German/Bavarian village band with members from Guttenberg, Iowa, and surrounding towns. The band consists of friends from all walks of life who practice together for the love of the German music.