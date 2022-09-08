About Town: Celebrate butterflies, laugh a lot eat some tacos and enjoy a dance festival this weekend in the Quad Cities

Dine and Drink

Spend Saturday enjoying tacos and drinking margaritas. The Taco and Margarita Fest will arrive in Moline at Vibrant Arena at the MARK, formerly the Taxslayer Center.

The fun will begin at noon and last until 6 p.m. In addition to a variety of tacos and a custom margarita menu, there will be be live music and professional wrestling.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the event. VIP tickets cost $49 and include a t-shirt, two margaritas and early entry at 11 a.m.

On A Date

Manitowoc Minute creator Charlie Berens will bring his new show, "The Midwest Survival Guide," to the Adler Theater in downtown Davenport at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Inspired by his childhood in Wisconsin and a love letter to what he calls his "favorite region on Earth" the show pivots between journalism and comedy. Berens is an Emmy-winning entertainer and has featured on FOX, CBS, Funny Or Die, MTV and many more.

Tickets are $25, $35 and $45 and can be purchased in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St. or online at ticketmaster.com.

In Real Time

The 16th annual Trains, Planes and Automobiles festival will take place Thursday-Saturday in Geneseo.

The festival kicks off Thursday with the Stearman Bi-Plane Fly-In from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants can see over 70 WWII-era Stearman Bi-Planes buzz overhead at Gen-Airpark, 20035 E. 1700th St., Geneseo. On Friday and Saturday, the Geneseo Model Railroaders will have model train displays set up at Geneseo Communications. The display will be accessible from East Exchange Street.

Festivities on Saturday begin with the Geneseo 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Bob Reade Field at Geneseo High School from 7-11 a.m. with proceeds benefiting families affected by the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Other activities will include the Maple City Cruisers' car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Geneseo, a Geneseo Jr. Shoot the Loop Pedal Car Parade for children at 11 a.m., airplane displays at Gen-Airpark, food, activities and music as well as the TPA Salute to Veterans at noon with a performance of the national anthem, a VFW 21-Gun Salute and a stirring airplane fly-over right over.

After the car show, there will be an after party from 3-6 p.m. at the Central Bank Pavilion featuring live music from the Class of '82.

For more information, visit www.geneseo.org.

With the Family

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the Putnam Museum and Science Center will host Monarchs and Mariachi, a day to explore Hispanic culture, on Saturday at the museum.

Events kick off at 11 a.m. with family friendly activities that will take place until 3 p.m. followed by the LULAC Fiesta Night from 6–10 p.m.

Throughout the day, museum goers will have the opportunity to celebrate Mexican Independence with cultural performances, kid-centered activities, music, a collection of Catrinas and a celebration of monarch butterflies and their yearly migration to Mexico. There also will be three showings of the documentary, "Flight of the Butterflies 3D," on the GIANT Screen.

Daytime activities are included in the price of general museum admission and regular movie pricing applies. Through the museums For All program, admission is $1 per person for households with the presentation of an EBT card and free for members.

Fiesta night begins at 6 p.m. and features a special dinner, the crowning 2022's fiesta queen and live entertainment by Glenview Mariachi, Ballet Folklorico and Groupo Innstinto. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door with all proceeds benefitting the LULAC scholarship program.

For more information, visit https://www.putnam.org/calendar/monarchs-and-mariachi.

Just For Fun

Come celebrate dance and the different cultures from the Quad-City area at the free QC Multicultural Dance Festival from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park in Davenport.

The afternoon will feature dancers, live music, food, vendors, a fashion show and more representing a wide array of cultures.

There also will be a presentation for the winner of the QC World Cup Soccer tournament.