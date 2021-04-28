About Town: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo, join a dodgeball tournament, see a play and more

With the Family
Experience a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Saturday, May 1 at Ganzo's Mexican Restaurant, 3923 N. Marquette St., Davenport.
A Sombrero Shuffle Kids Run kicks off festivities at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 9th annual Cinco de Mayo 5K. Participants of the 5K will receive a race shirt, complimentary chips and salsa, beer, tequila, mustaches, a finisher's medal and an invitation to the post-race fiesta along with the race amenities such as fruit and water. Proceeds will benefit the Quad-Cities Autism Center.
The fiesta will feature live Mexican bands, bounce houses, face painting, jalapeño eating contests, piñatas, tequila tasting, margaritas, cervezas, food and much more.
There is a charge for some activities. For more information or to register for the races, visit ganzos.com/cinco/.
In Real Time
Two Men and a Truck Quad-Cities hosts a Movers for Moms Dodgeball Tournament on Sunday, May 2, to raise money for women staying in community shelters this spring.
The Quad-Cities moving company will collect essential and comfort items and cash donations for women under the care of Family Resources.
The dodgeball tournament will be at the soccer fields of TBK Sports Complex, 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 2. Participants must be ages 18 years or older.
To register, call 563-459-9370.
Dine and Drink
Baked in Davenport celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a Tacos and Tequila pairing.
Each pairing comes with four handcrafted, fresh margaritas and four tacos.
The pairing is Wednesday, May 5 starting at 4:20 p.m. at Baked, 1113 Mound St., Davenport, and runs while supplies last.
For more information, visit facebook.com/bakedbeerandbreadco.
On A Date
The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline will present the second weekend of, "Love, Loss and What I Wore" on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 on Thursdays and $16 all other nights. Social distancing and Illinois health standards will be followed.
This series of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory covers subjects like mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses and why we only wear black. It's based on the bestselling book by Ilene Beckerman and was adapted for the stage by Nora and Delia Ephrom.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theblackboxtheatre.com/.
Just For Fun
The German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, will present the Volkswagen Car Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1 in the center parking lot.
This fun-filled day of classic Beetles, Westfalia vans, kit cars and more is free to all, and will follow social-distancing protocol. Please wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of distance.
This is a sunshine only event.
For more information visit, https://gahc.org/.