About Town: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo, join a dodgeball tournament, see a play and more

The dodgeball tournament will be at the soccer fields of TBK Sports Complex, 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 2. Participants must be ages 18 years or older.

To register, call 563-459-9370.

Dine and Drink

Baked in Davenport celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a Tacos and Tequila pairing.

Each pairing comes with four handcrafted, fresh margaritas and four tacos.

The pairing is Wednesday, May 5 starting at 4:20 p.m. at Baked, 1113 Mound St., Davenport, and runs while supplies last.

For more information, visit facebook.com/bakedbeerandbreadco.

On A Date

The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline will present the second weekend of, "Love, Loss and What I Wore" on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 on Thursdays and $16 all other nights. Social distancing and Illinois health standards will be followed.