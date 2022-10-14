About Town: Celebrate Day of the Dead, dine by black lights, hear a country star, visit Germany via Q-C, experience NoogieFest

Just For Fun

On Sunday, Oct. 16, the Figge Art Museum in Davenport will celebrate Día de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, with a free family day.

Participants can come dressed as a Catrina to enter the costume contest and join in the parade around the building as well as honor the memories of loved ones through music, dance, food and community.

Visitors also can share a picture and/or memory of a loved one who has passed, by emailing the information to FiggePrograms@gmail.com. These memories will be shared on the community altar on view in the lobby.

The museum will be open noon to 5 p.m. with free admission all day.

For more information, visit figgeartmuseum.org/programs-and-events/calendar/event/day-of-the-dead-free-family-day/449.

On A Date

On Saturday, Oct. 15 and 22, Halloween-themed restaurant Igor’s Bistro will shut off the LEDs and turn on the black lights in the dining room for an eerie, psychedelically fun evening of Black Light Dining. The black lights turn on at sundown, approximately between 6 and 7 p.m., and visitors are encouraged to wear a Halloween costume or white clothes to get the full experience.

The year-round Halloween-themed restaurant features a spooktacular menu with items such as Texas Chainsaw Chili, Vampire Bites, Poison Ivy Salad, Batty Melt and more.

Also on Fridays and Saturdays in October there are Tarot Card Readings from 6 to 8 p.m. The readings are $10 per person for a 10 minute session or a group reading of up to three people for $10 per person for a 15-minute reading.

Igor’s Bistro is located at 3055 38th St. in Rock Island.

In Real Time

Georgia born country pop singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett is back on the road and he will bring his, “Bring the Bar To You Tour,” to Moline’s The Vibrant Arena on Thursday at The MARK.

Rhett has been honored with eight ACM Awards including Entertainer of the Year, two CMA Awards, five Grammy nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with two CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. 1 songs within a 12-month period.

The evening begins at 7:30 p.m. with special guests Parker McCollum and Conner Smith.

Tickets range from $30.75 to $109.75. For more information or topurchase tickewts, visit www.vibrantarena.com.

Dine and Drink

The German American Heritage Center and the Downtown Davenport Partnership will host a new event in a newly created space in downtown Davenport this weekend.

German Fest at K-Square will be held 6-10 p.m. Friday in Kaiserslautern Square, 119 E. 3rd St., across from the Adler Theatre. The square is named for Davenport’s sister city Kaiserslautern, Germany.

The free event will feature a variety of traditional Octoberfest activities including music, food and beer. Performing at the event will be the Dirndolls, a 7-piece Alpine folk band from Chicago made up of people of marginalized genders.

For more information, visit www.downtowndavenport.com/german-fest/

With the Family

Gilda’s Club will once again host, NoogieFest, a free community-wide Halloween event for the whole Q-C area.

The event will take place 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse located at 1351 W. Central Park Ave., Suite 200.

NoogieFest is a family-friendly Halloween event featuring volunteer groups and organizations each decorating a room of the clubhouse with different themes and activities. Children can explore the rooms and participate in the planned games, crafts and activities.

There also will be musical performances from organizations and local theaters and families can enjoy pizza, cookies, water and juice. Everyone in attendance has an opportunity to sign up for a chance to win a door prize.

The event will take place rain or shine. For more details, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit https://gcqc.gnosishosting.net/Events/Calendar.