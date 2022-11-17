About Town: Celebrate 'Friendsgiving', dance the night away at the Sugarplum Ball, get into the rhythm with jazz and much more this week in the Quad-Cities

On A Date

On Saturday, The Rust Belt in East Moline will host Fool House: The Ultimate 90s Dance Party, starting at 8 p.m.

This musical event will pay homage to the golden era of boy bands, pop stars, hip hop and pop punk. With a larger than life production, this show recreates the sights, sounds and energy of the biggest stars of the '90s.

Nonstop sing-a-longs, party throwbacks and choreographed dance moves is what the show is all about. Come prepared to sing your heart out and dance all night long.

Tickets are $15.24 to $20. For more information or tickets, visit therustbeltqc.com/events/fool-house.

Just For Fun

OMG guys, "Legally Blonde: The Musical," is coming to Davenport!

This touring production of the contemporary, sassy musical that moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances will hit the Adler Theater stage in downtown Davenport on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

Based on the beloved movie, "Legally Blonde: The Musical," is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power. It will take patrons from the sorority house to the halls of justice to follow the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, while proving that one can be legally blonde and still the smartest person in the room.

Tickets are $43, $63 and $83, and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St.

In Real Time

POLYRHYTHMS Third Sunday Jazz is having a party where Frankie Fontagne will treat concert-goers to a little different style with her unique and supremely talented voice.

Music has been part of Fontagne's life since growing up in Monmouth, Illinois, where she sang in church and played drums in the high school band. Her polyrhythmic accompanists include: Daniel Leahy, Corey Kendrick, Steve Grismore, Ronald Wilson, Jamie Hopkins and Manuel Lopez III.

Polyrhythms demystifies jazz with an all-ages workshop at 2 p.m. followed by a matinee concert from 5-7 p.m. The workshop and show will take place Sunday at the series new home in Becherer Hall at Rivermont Collegiate, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf.

Admission to the workshop is $5 for adults and free for kids. General admission concert is $15 or $20 for reserved seating. For ticket information, call 309 373-0790.

With the Family

The Festival of Trees offers many ways for Quad-City families to create some fun holiday memories including the elegant Sugar Plum Ball which will be held this year from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf.

This elegant family dance is for all special sugarplums and a favorite adult. This perfectly sweet night consists of dressing up, a lovely dinner and dancing the night away. The festival's costume characters will greet guests to start the fun.

There also will be a performance of excerpts from Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse's children's show, "Santa Claus: The Musical."

Tickets are $65 and include one free adult general admission ticket to the festival. Reservations are required with tables of eight available.

For more information, visit https://www.qcfestivaloftrees.com/events.

Dine and Drink

Grab some long-lost pals and get ready for a night of Friend-tastic festivities on Wednesday at Mississippi River Distilling Company's "Friendsgiving" celebration from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The downtown lounge, located at 318 East 2nd St. in Davenport, will host this pre-Thanksgiving party from 8 p.m. to midnight. There will be "Friends" TV specials on the big screen.