About Town: Celebrate summer, take in some art and head out to the farm for flowers and fireflies and more

Just For Fun

This weekend Eldridge hosts the Moonlight Chase and Eldridge Summer Fest. The festival kicks off with race packet pickup 3-6 p.m. and live music by Soul Storm 7-9 p.m. on Friday and continues all day Saturday.

Activities will include Taste of North Scott, featuring a $2 bite at each booth, kids' activities, a parade, Maker's Market, pancake breakfast, fire department water fight, live music from Code 415, a youth race and more.

The weekend will conclude with the 37th annual Moonlight Chase, the after-dark race, starting at 9 p.m. The course will be illuminated and will feature tons of fun on the route with music, disco lights and house parties.

Participants are encouraged to dress up in costumes with LED lights/glow sticks and neon colors. There will be a Glow Up costume contest before the race. To register online, visit www.moonlightchase.com.

With the Family

Enjoy the music of Music For New People at the next Music on the Lawn concert Wednesday at Deere-Wiman House in Moline.

This inventive ensemble of musicians have been inspired by the work, and play, of people like Andy Kaufman and Shel Silverstein. The group creates unique family-friendly music with all sorts of instruments, including electronics, ukulele, accordion and percussion.

The free concert begins at 6:30 p.m. with seating on the lawn. Participants can bring a blanket or lawn chairs as well as a picnic lunch. There also will be ice cream for sale. Come early, beginning at 5 p.m., to partake in a variety of family-friendly activities.

In case of extreme weather, all events will be moved indoors to the Carriage House located on the same site. For more information, call 309-743-2701 or visit www.butterworthcenter.com.

On A Date

River Arts Center in Clinton will host a reception from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday to celebrate Tom Hempel's watercolor exhibit. The exhibit will be on display through July 30.

Since retiring, Hempel has devoted his time to honing his skills as a watercolor artist. His paintings focus on homes here and abroad, as well as landscapes, some from his own imagination.

River Arts Center is located at 229 5th Ave. S. in downtown Clinton. Hours are 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

In Real Time

The Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities will present the Israeli Film Series 2022 at the Figge Art Museum in downtown Davenport during the month of July.

The first film, "Crescendo," will be screened at 4 p.m. Sunday. This 2020 drama follows world-famous conductor Eduard Sporck as he accepts the job of creating an Israeli-Palestinian youth orchestra. Having grown up in a state of war, suppression or constant risk of terrorist attacks, the young musicians from both sides are far from able to form a team. In English and German with English subtitles, the movie runs 106 minutes.

All shows are at 4 p.m. on Sundays, other shows include, "Sublet," on July 17 and, "Asia," on July 31. Tickets, available at the door, are $7 for adults, $6 senior citizens/military, and free for students. For more information, call 309-793-1300.

Dine and Drink

Head out to the farm, Miss Effie's Country Flowers, 27387 130th Ave., Donahue, Iowa, Saturday for a night of picnics, cupcakes, tea, wine, fireflies, roasting marshmallows, live music and the opportunity to win amazing prizes.

The Quad-Cities Yoga Foundation will host this fundraising event from 6 to 9 p.m. with the cupcakes, wine and s'mores included. Participants can bring picnics, chairs and blankets.

Individual tickets, $50, include entry and five raffle tickets per person and can be purchased by visiting https://qcyogafoundation.offeringtree.com/offerings/fireflies-and-flowers-single-tickets. Or purchase a blanket, $300, and receive eight individual tickets and 45 raffle tickets. Blankets are available at https://qcyogafoundation.offeringtree.com/offerings/fireflies-flowers-buy-a-blanket.