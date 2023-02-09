Dine and Drink

Enjoy a special evening of wine, fine dining and the musical styling of Freddy Allen on the piano during the Valentine's Wine Dinner 6 p.m. Saturday at Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island.

Dinner will feature a four-course gourmet meal by Augustana Fine Dining as well as four wines from Dimitri Wine and Spirits. Participants can choose from prime rib (medium rare), chicken breast caprese or a vegetarian option of sriracha mushroom and potato strudel. There will be a cocktail hour from 6-7 p.m.

Tickets are $65 per person with advance purchase and choice of meal required. To make a reservation, call 309-373-5080 or visit www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines-wine-dinner-with-special-guest-freddy-allen-tickets-484538366297?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

On A Date

Looking for something different to do on Valentine's Day, Wild Romance Partner Painting will offer a unique opportunity to create a project with a friend or loved one.

This evening of family-friendly fun takes place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at VIP's Corner Bar and Grill, 425 15th St., downtown Moline.

Paint night is fun for artists of every skill level with the hosts walking potential Picassos through each project step-by-step in a fun and supportive atmosphere. In just over two hours, participants can create a masterpiece and memories that will last a lifetime.

The painting for this evening can be done on one or two canvases with all supplies are included. Paint night is open to everyone 13 years and older when accompanied by an adult.

Admission is $35. For more information, visit www.paintnite.com/us/il/moline/7173/events/vips-corner-bar-grill/february-14/paint-nite-wild-romance-partner-painting-10302294.

In Real Time

As part of Black History Month, Quad City Arts and Azubuike African American Council for the Arts will present a juried, group exhibition at Quad City Arts Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island.

"Artists of African Descent," will feature 40 works of art by 22 artists of African descent and will be on display through March 17.

The artists' works also can be viewed and purchased online at https://www.quadcityarts.com/rock-island-gallery.html .

Just For Fun

The Judds: The Final Tour, featuring Wynonna, will bring a lifetime of music and heart to the Vibrant Arena at The MARK stage in Moline on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Judds released six studio albums, starting with, "Why Not Me," in 1984. The mother-daughter duo disbanded in 1991 but often reunited.

The show is a celebration of the life and legacy of Naomi Judd, who died in April, and includes tributes to her as well as performances by guests Martina McBride and Little Big Town.

Tickets are $29.50 to $159.50 and can be purchased by visiting www.vibrantarena.com.

With the Family

The Moline and Rock Island Parks and Recreation departments will host an evening of fun for families during the Sweetheart Dance 5:30-8 p.m. Friday at Rock Island Fitness and Activity Center, 4303 24th St., Rock Island.

Couples, which can include children and a parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, older sibling or family friend, can enjoy music, dancing and snacks along with a photo booth. In addition, each couple and/or family will receive a complimentary 5x7 professional photo.

Tickets are $20 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-524-2424 or visit http://moline.il.us/calendar.aspx?eid=4931.