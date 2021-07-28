About Town: Check out a food truck festival, live music and an Insect Zoo

On A Date
Head to the River Music Experience Courtyard to enjoy the free Live@Five music series from 5-7 p.m. Friday nights. RME, 129 Main St., Davenport. Friday's band is 10 of Soul.
Some folding chairs are provided but organizers encourage you to bring a lawn chair. You can bring food, but no outside beverages are allowed.
For more information, visit rivermusicexperience.org/Live-Music/live-five.
Dine and Drink
Jumer's Casino and Hotel in Rock Island is celebrating food trucks this summer.
The Summer 2021 Food Truck Fest is Friday and Saturday from 4-9 p.m. and offers eats from CC&B BBQ, The Big Black Box, Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza and La Flama.
For more information, visit Jumerscasinohotel.tix.com.
With the Family
Kids who like things that buzz, crawl and fly can head to LeClaire Community Library, 323 Wisconsin St., at 2 p.m. July 30 and visit the Insect Zoo. Iowa State University brings this special zoo with unusual insects and arthropods from around the world.
It's free, and held at the library's outdoor plaza, so bring chairs, blankets and snacks. In case of rain, it will move to Huckleberry Park pavilion.
For more information, call 563-289-6007 or visit leclaireiowa.gov/153/Library.
In Real Time
The Bix Youth Jazz Band and the NOLA Jazz Band will present a free concert 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at the River Music Experience Courtyard, 131 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The Bix Youth Band will play from 5:30-6 p.m. followed by the NOLA Jazz Band from Des Moines from 6-8 p.m.
For more information, visit bixsociety.org.
Just For Fun
Join fellow anime fans at the RiverCenter in Davenport to celebrate all facets of anime, cosplay, gaming and Asian pop culture.
Anime-zing! is a three-day convention celebrating Japanese arts and the communities that surround anime fandom. It features special guests, exhibitors, cosplay events, dozens of anime screenings, discussions, autograph signings, a dealer's hall and group meetups for fandoms including several anime, BJDs, Homestuck, Lolita fashion, MLP, science-fiction and video games.
It runs from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, July 30; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, July 31 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
$15 weekend pass at the door, $10 one day pass for Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
For more information, visit qcanimezing.com.