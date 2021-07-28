About Town: Check out a food truck festival, live music and an Insect Zoo

On A Date

Head to the River Music Experience Courtyard to enjoy the free Live@Five music series from 5-7 p.m. Friday nights. RME, 129 Main St., Davenport. Friday's band is 10 of Soul.

Some folding chairs are provided but organizers encourage you to bring a lawn chair. You can bring food, but no outside beverages are allowed.

For more information, visit rivermusicexperience.org/Live-Music/live-five.

Dine and Drink

Jumer's Casino and Hotel in Rock Island is celebrating food trucks this summer.

The Summer 2021 Food Truck Fest is Friday and Saturday from 4-9 p.m. and offers eats from CC&B BBQ, The Big Black Box, Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza and La Flama.

For more information, visit Jumerscasinohotel.tix.com.

With the Family