About Town: Check out a new craft beer festival, get dinner and a show, and paint your own skully this week in the Quad-Cities

In Real Time

Bishop Hill will host a new pottery festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Activities will be on the north side of the village park and at J. Goard Pottery located at 204 Johnson St.

Pottery will be on display with some pieces available for purchase. In addition to pottery, the festival will feature other forms of art including basketry, woods, stained glass, quilting, jewelry and more. Some vendors will demonstrate from booths with more demonstrations taking place at J. Goard Pottery.

Visitors also can come early and partake in tasty baked goods from the Special Kneads Bakery tent.

For more information, call Jeff Goard at 309-883-1035.

On A Date

Village Hops, a new craft beer festival featuring 25 breweries and food trucks will be held outdoors on 11th Street, Christie Street and on part of Jersey Ridge in the heart of the Village of East Davenport from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday.

The brewery and cider lineup will include 7 Hills Brewing Co., Backpocket Brewing, Bent River Brewing Co., Big Grove Brewery, Big Swing Brewing Co., Bridgehouse Cider, Confluence Brewing Co., Exile Brewing Company, Firetrucker Brewery, Five Cities Brewing, Front Street Brewery, Great Revivalist Brew Lab, Green Tree Brewery, Iowa Brewing Company, Jefferson County Ciderworks, Kolona Brewing Company, Millstream Brewing, Nerdspeak Brewery, NoCoast Beer Co., Potosi Brewing, Radical Effect Brewerks, Rebels and Lions Brewery, Reunion Brewery, Stompbox Brewing, Toppling Goliath Brewing Co., Twin Span Brewing and Wilson Farms.

Tickets include a tasting glass and wristband and are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased by visiting www.eventbrite.com/e/village-hops-tickets-419328802737. All tickets are a donation to the Village of East Davenport Business Association.

Dine and Drink

New Era Dinner Theater in Muscatine will present their 27th production, "Church Basement Ladies," this weekend.

The show will be presented Friday-Sunday, October 7-9 in the New Era Community Building located at 3455 New Era Road in rural Muscatine, next to Wild Cat Den State Park. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday followed by the show. Reservations are required for all performances.

This charming and witty musical is a celebration of the church basement kitchen and the women who work there. It follows them as they organize the food and solve the problems of a rural Minnesota church in the mid-1960's.

Tickets for the dinner and show are $30 for adults and $20 for children 12 years and younger. for more information or to purchase tickets, call Joan Dietrich at 563-299-4710 or Nancy Henke at 563-263-0881. Proceeds will benefit Doctors Without Borders, Muscatine Center for Social Action and New Era Lutheran Church.

Just For Fun

For budding artists or folks that love Halloween, Isabel Bloom will host a workshop, "Decorate Your Own Skully," at 10 a.m. Saturday at the 736 Federal St. location in Davenport.

Under the guidance of Isabel Bloom artisans, participants can embellish a "Skully" using paint and permanent markers. Each finished piece will truly be a one-of-a-kind.

The $45 fee includes the skull sculpture and supplies. To make reservations, call 563-324-5135.

With the Family

The Empower House Spooktacular 5K and Fall Festival has something for everyone in the family while raising money to support the organization's work helping brain injury survivors reconnect into life, the community and workplace.

The event will kick off on Saturday morning at Quinlan Court in downtown Davenport with a 5K Run/Walk beginning at 10 a.m. Participants can choose to do a half 5K or the whole 5K. After the race, there will be live music, food, drinks, snacks, chair massages, and children's activities.

There also will be a craft and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a bike ride-in from The Axemen.

Admission to the festival is free. Registration for the 5K is $30 and does not include a shirt. For more information or to register for the race, visit http://getmeregistered.com/EmpowerHouseSpooktacular.