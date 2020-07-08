ABOUT TOWN: Check out food trucks, cosplay and Trolls this week

Just for fun

Comic books and cosplay lovers, unite! The Davenport Quad Con Comic & Toy Show, hosted by Quad Con Comic & Toy Show, Cool Stuff, and Mellow Blue Planet Comics & Collectibles, is coming up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 11, at Golden Leaf Banquet Hall, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Admission is free.

The event will feature art, toys, games, comics and more, as well as a live auction around 1:30 p.m. to benefit the Helping Hannah's Heart Foundation. Cosplay is encouraged. Masks must be worn.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2YNQbep.

With the family

Looking for a turtley good time with your toddler? The Nahant Marsh Education Center will host Toddler Tales: Turtle Time, from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, outside the center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport, for kids ages 3 to 5 and one adult per child.

Learn about the turtle species that live in Iowa, meet Nahant’s resident turtles, and more. There also will be a story, craft and snack, according to the Facebook event page.