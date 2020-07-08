ABOUT TOWN: Check out food trucks, cosplay and Trolls this week

Dine & drink
Can't decide whether you're in the mood for crepes, burgers or pizza? Find all these and more Saturday from a variety of food trucks and vendors at the Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W. River Dr., Davenport.
The market, which runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, and 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, features a variety of food trucks and vendors with prepared foods, including crepes, burgers, wood-fire pizza, brats, tacos, breakfast burritos, kettle corn, gyros, mini donuts and more, said Executive Director Lorrie Ambrose Beaman.
For more information and a vendor map, visit freighthousefarmersmarket.com.
In real time
Gather the family, grab blankets or lawn chairs and head to Green Valley Sports Complex to see “Trolls” during Movie in the Park on Friday, July 10, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Hosted by the Moline Parks and Recreation Department, the free event is open to the public. Be prepared to practice social distancing.
For more information, visit bit.ly/31A6KMi.
Just for fun
Comic books and cosplay lovers, unite! The Davenport Quad Con Comic & Toy Show, hosted by Quad Con Comic & Toy Show, Cool Stuff, and Mellow Blue Planet Comics & Collectibles, is coming up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 11, at Golden Leaf Banquet Hall, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport.
Admission is free.
The event will feature art, toys, games, comics and more, as well as a live auction around 1:30 p.m. to benefit the Helping Hannah's Heart Foundation. Cosplay is encouraged. Masks must be worn.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2YNQbep.
With the family
Looking for a turtley good time with your toddler? The Nahant Marsh Education Center will host Toddler Tales: Turtle Time, from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, outside the center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport, for kids ages 3 to 5 and one adult per child.
Learn about the turtle species that live in Iowa, meet Nahant’s resident turtles, and more. There also will be a story, craft and snack, according to the Facebook event page.
There is a limit of five children for the event. To register, visit bit.ly/3idzall. Admission is $4 per child for members; $8 for guests.
The center is closed, but the restrooms will be open. Masks must be worn to enter the building.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3eX7LlP.
On a date
Do a little something different this weekend and have a day date at the Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House during an outdoor guided tour. It will begin at the Deere-Wiman House's main gate, 817 11th Ave., Moline, and will run from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 10.
There, you will learn the history of the homes, architectural additions and landscape features during the outdoor, walking tour, according to the tour's Eventbrite page. Tickets are limited to nine people. Attendees must wear masks/cloth face coverings, and maintain social distance to protect the guide and patrons, the page states.
In case of rain, call 309-743-2701 for more information. Admission is free. To register, visit bit.ly/3ip42zA.
