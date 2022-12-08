About Town: Check out sparkling lights, dream along with Clara in the 'Nutcracker' or watch Santa retire in 'Santa Claus: The Musical'

On A Date

The John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College will present its annual holiday program, "Season of Light," from Dec. 10-16 at the planetarium located at 820 38th St., Rock Island.

"Season of Light," was created by Loch Ness Productions and uses images, video, animation and sound to tell the story of how holiday traditions are connected to the sky above.

The holiday planetarium shows will be held on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. and weekdays at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but reservations are required. The program is not recommended for children 7 years and younger.

The Reservations can be made at https://seasonoflight2022.eventbrite.com. Doors open 15 minutes before each program. Late-comers will not be admitted.

Dine and Drink

Dress up as your best version of a holiday character and get ready to party this weekend when Front Street Brewery hosts the Santa Cruise pub crawl. On Saturday, Santas, elves and reindeer will be out in force and cruising around the Quad City area on the City Party Bus hitting up select bars, pubs and taverns.

Check-in at the brewery taproom in Davenport by 5 p.m. and then be on the way to Circle Tap, Public House, Oscar's Pub and Riverside Grille before heading back to the FSB.

There will be a costume contest with prizes for favorite costumes including Santa, Mrs. Claus, Rudolf, elves and other creative holiday ideas.

Tickets are $25 and include a free pint at Front Street Taproom. Spots are limited with tickets available online through Dec. 9. To purchase tickets, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/quad-cities-santa-cruise-tickets-465938423367?fbclid=IwAR0vfD7rmT2CdqJGD6D4cZLRU-4VjYZHc4xFsPaVM_dDHrJtjvA4m7wzAmg.

Just for Fun

Maddie Poppe, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter from Clarksville, Iowa, and Season 16 winner of American Idol, will hit the stage at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Poppe will perform music from her, "Christmas From Home," EP.

Tickets are $30 and can ber purchased at the casino or by visiting https://rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=139.

In Real Time

Be swept away on a journey to the land of sweets, as Ballet Quad Cities and Orchestra Iowa present, "The Nutcracker," this weekend at The Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport.

Breathtaking sets, dazzling costumes, incredible dancers and extraordinary music will take patrons on a traditional holiday adventure that will create memories to cherish for years to come.

Performances take place at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday with live music at all performances except the 2:30 p.m. show on Dec. 11. Tickets are $11 to $36. To purchase tickets, visit www.Ticketmaster.com or The Adler Theatre Box Office.

After the Saturday evening performance there will be an Afterglow to meet the dancers and musicians at Stompbox Brewing, 210 E. River Drive, Davenport.

With the Family

A jingle jam-packed sleigh full of fun and original Christmas music, "Santa Claus: The Musical," is sure to put families in the holiday spirit.

After 1,000 years of faithful service, Santa Claus has decided to retire and not all the elves in Santa's Workshop are too thrilled about his chosen replacement. With the help of his tech-savvy daughter, Beatrice, website designer, Nick, is in for the adventure of his life as he prepares to take over the reins to Santa's sleigh before the next Christmas.

The show will take place on select days through Dec. 18 at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. There are a variety of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. shows as well as show-only and brunch options available. To view a complete schedule, visit www.circa21.com.

Prices range from $11 to $22.05.