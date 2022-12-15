About Town: Check out the Polar Express 3D, see country legends Sawyer Brown, and go back in time for the 1914 'Stille Nacht'

With the Family

Families of all ages can expect tons of fun while attending one of the Polar Express Pajama Parties this weekend at the Putnam Museum in Davenport.

A QC holiday tradition for over ten years, families can enjoy the holiday classic, "The Polar Express 3D," on the GIANT Screen in the comfort of pajamas as well as take part in holiday activities for all ages. Other activities include face painting, a hot chocolate bar, a make-n-take sleigh bell station, a souvenir Putnam ornament and a lights-out adventure through the museum exhibits. Don't forget to bring a flashlight!

The pajama party will take place:

Thursday with activities from 5-7 p.m. and the movie at 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday with activities from 2-9 p.m. and the movie at 3:30, 6 and 8:15 p.m.

Sunday with activities from noon to 7 p.m. and the movie at 1, 3:30 and 6 p.m.

VIP tickets are $30 and include activities, VIP Package, movie and priority movie seating. A $16 adult ticket or $14 youth ticket includes the movie and activities. Children 2 years and younger are free as long as they sit on an adult's lap in the theater. Some parties do sellout, so check availability before going by calling 563-324-1933 or visiting www.putnam.org/polar-express.

The museum also sells kits with activities, so families who cannot attend a party can still join in the fun. Kits are $34.99 and $74.99. Visit the website for more information.

Just For Fun

Legendary county band, Sawyer Brown, will roll into the Quad-Cities on Thursday for a show beginning at 7 p.m. at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline.

Described as the Rolling Stones of country music, this band bounds onto the stage night after night, delivering a unique brand of high-energy entertainment. Living a line from one of their enduring hits, "This is the life and times of a travelin' band."

Tickets are $35.75 and $45.75 and can be purchased at https://therustbeltqc.com/events/sawyer-brown.

In Real Time

Come enjoy a magical afternoon with family and friends on Saturday at Central Theater located at 111 N State St. in downtown Geneseo.

Enjoy the live show of renowned magician David Casas at 1 p.m. followed by a meet and greet with some of the magical characters of the Christmas season including Santa. There also will be photo-ops a plenty with Elfie Selfies as well as professional photography.

But wait, the fun and magic doesn't end there, at 2:15 p.m. a magical Christmas movie will be shown.

Donations will be accepted. Seating is limited and concessions will be available for purchase. Doors open at 12:45 p.m.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/491392565828733?active_tab=about.

Dine and Drink

The holly-jolliest bar in Iowa is coming back to LeClaire for three days in December beginning on Wednesday. Featuring festive cocktails, snacks, decor, movies, music, activities and more — this special three-day Holiday Pop-Up Bar will put everyone who visits in the holiday spirit.

The pop-up will be located at Mississippi River Distilling Company Celebration Center, 229 North Cody Road, LeClaire. Bar hours and scheduled events and specials include:

Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 5-9 p.m. with will be a marathon of classic Christmas specials on the big screens.

Thursday, Dec 22 from 5-9 p.m. with a showing of, "How The Grinch Stole Christmas," starting at 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec 23rd from 5-11 p.m. with live music by Jacob Hemenway starting at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.with a 2-for-1 MRDC giftcard special.

On A Date

The Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Avenue, Moline, will celebrate the holidays this weekend with the the musical, "All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914."

Taking place on the Western Front during the Christmas of 1914, a German soldier steps into No Man's Land singing, "Stille Nacht," and thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music and peace. This is a remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.

This a capella piece will take the stage for the final two performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets are $16 and can be purchased at https://theblackboxtheatre.com/playing-now.