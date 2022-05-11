About Town: Check out the Quad-Cities craft beer scene, Disney's 'Frozen' with the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra and more this week

Dine and Drink

Sample the Quad-Cities' craft beer culture during QC Craft Beer Week from May 16 to May 21.

Breweries in different areas of the Quad-Cities will be highlighted each day. The schedule includes: May 16: East Moline/Geneseo; May 17: Moline; May 18: Bettendorf/LeClaire; May 19: Davenport/Muscatine; May 20: Rock Island. For a full listing of participating breweries visit qcaletrail.com.

On May 21, local and regional breweries will pour samples in the shops of downtown LeClaire during Shops with Hops. Purchase a $25 ticket in advance at www.shopswithhops.com and pick up a souvenir tasting glass at Green Tree Brewery. Sip, sample and shop from 3-6 p.m. before the after-party from 6-7 p.m. at Green Tree Brewery.

For more information, visit qcaletrail.com or craftqc.com or follow the Facebook event to get updates about specials, tappings or events for each day.

In Real Time

Have a relaxing morning in the park during Yoga in the Park presented by Moline Parks and Recreation.

Yoga with instructor Daina Lewis will be held at Peterson Park, located at 37th Street and 8th Avenue in Moline, from 9-10 a.m. on May 14, June 11, July 9, Aug. 20 and Sept. 10.

The program is free and open to all ages and skill levels. Bring a mat, towel or blanket and water. Restrooms will be available.

For more information, visit www.molineparks.com.

Just For Fun

Air Supply, the pop rock band popular in the 1980s, plays Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport at 8 p.m. Friday, May 13.

Tickets cost $70, $60, $50, $45 and $40. For more information, visit https://rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=123.

With the Family

Travel to Arendelle on Saturday and experience the phenomenon of Disney's, "Frozen,"with a live orchestra at the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra concert, At the Movies.

Watch in high-definition as Anna, Kristoff and Olaf set off on a grand adventure to help Elsa to control her powers and save the kingdom from eternal winter, while the QCSO and choir bring the incredible score to life, including favorite songs, "First Time in Forever," "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?," "Fixer Upper," and, of course, "Let It Go."

The performance begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Adler Theatre in Davenport. Tickets cost $20 to $61 and can be purchased online at https://qcso.org/event/disneys-frozen-in-concert.

On A Date

Check out some of Figge Art Museum's new photography acquisitions on display during through July 3.

The exhibit features the work of 20th century masters like Douglas Prince and Terry Evans, along with recent works by Cara Romero, Victoria Sambunaris, Johnnie Chatman, Rebecca Norris Webb and Karin Apollonia Mueller.

For more museum hours and prices, visit https://figgeartmuseum.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0