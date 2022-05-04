About Town: Check out the work of Midwest artists, solve a murder mystery, celebrate Cinco de Mayo and more this week in the Quad-Cities

With the Family
Grab the family and spend some time with mom this weekend at the annual Beaux Arts Spring Fair.
This Mother's Day weekend tradition has moved to the spacious Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, and offers an outdoor celebration of visual arts and fine crafts. Featuring food, live music, children's activities and works for sale by nearly 100 artists and Midwestern vendors, there is something for everyone.
Beaux Arts Spring Fair runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free, proceeds benefit the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. For more information, call 309-207-5614 or visit BeauxArtsFair.com.
Just for Fun
A group of curious neighbors gather after a murder is advertised in the local newspaper. They're surprised to discover it's not a hoax or a game, but the real thing. Can Miss Marple solve the case? Playcrafters Barn Theatre opens a play based on the Agatha Christie classic, "A Murder is Announced" this weekend at its theater, 4950 35th Avenue, Moline. Performance are this weekend and next, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $13-15 and are available at playcrafters.com.
Dine and Drink
Ganzo's Mexican Food and Cantina in Davenport will be the place to be Saturday for the biggest Cinco de Mayo celebration in the Quad-Cities.
Festivities include the running of 10th anniversary Cinco de Mayo 5K race in the morning followed by live bands and activities for the whole family. There is a kids run, bounce houses, face painting, jalapeno eating contests, tequila tasting, Lucha Libre Mexican Wrestling and more.
It all kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at 3923 N. Marquette St. in Davenport. For complete a schedule or to register for the races, visit www.ganzos.com/cinco.
On A Date
Visit the impoverished back alleys of Victorian London and follow the underworld antics of antihero Mack the Knife as he tries to woo Polly Peachum and elude authorities in Augustana College's performance of the musical, "Threepenny Opera."
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island.
Admission costs $5 to $15. For more information call 309-794-7306 or visit www.augustana.edu/about-us/events/2021/threepenny-opera-1.
In Real Time
Tapestry Farms hosts its first party fundraiser to celebrate the beginning of the growing season 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, May 6 at the German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Eat, mingle and learn about what Tapestry Farms has accomplished in their five years as an organization.
The evening includes hors d'oeuvres and drinks and the opportunity to view exhibits including, "Our Neighbors, Our Friends: Unsere Nachbarn, Unsere Freunde," in partnership with Tapestry Farms. There also will be a short program at 8 p.m. and music.
Tickets are $40, $75 and $100. For more information, visit https://gahc.org/events.