About Town: Christmas in LeClaire, Seussical the Musical and more this week in the Quad-Cities

Just For Fun
LeClaire will be full of holiday spirit this weekend during the 37th annual Christmas in LeClaire. The festivities include the 6th annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K and Kids Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, which benefits King's Harvest Ministries.
Christmas in LeClaire runs Dec. 3-5 and offers shopping, fun and activities for all ages including crafts, baked goods, silent auctions, Santa Claus meet and greets and Strolling Santas. There also will be free trolley rides around town.
Dine and Drink
Get some Christmas spirit at Mississippi River Distilling Company, 303 N. Cody Road, LeClaire on Dec. 4 during Cocktail Cinema.
Sip on spirits while enjoying a showing of "Elf," on the big screens in the Celebration Center. Bring a friend, bring a blanket, bring your loudest singing voice and help spread Christmas cheer all over town.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the movie at 7 p.m. No cover.
With the Family
Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse brings beloved storybook characters to Rock Island with the children's musical, "Seussical." Running through Dec. 26, the show is a whimsical journey through the world of Dr. Seuss.
Show-only performances will be held Dec. 4, 7, 11, 14 and 18. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. performances. Tickets are $9.50 per person or $9 each for groups of 12 or more. Matinees at 1 p.m. also have been scheduled for Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
Brunch performances are every Sunday through Dec. 26. Doors for these shows open at 10:45 a.m., brunch is served starting at 11 a.m. with the show at noon. Tickets are $22.05 for adults, $19.95 for youth 6-18 years and $16.80 children 5 years or younger.
For more information or to reserve tickets, call 309-786-7733, ext. 2.
On A Date
Enjoy a holiday classic at Quad City Music Guild, 1584 34th Ave., Moline, with this weekend's performances of "Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn." Based on the classic movie, it's the story of a man who leaves the big city to settle down, pairs up with a schoolteacher to turn his home into a magical inn, only to have his best friend try to lure the teacher away.
The performances are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-4 and 2 p.m. Dec. 5. Reservations can be made by calling 309-762-6610.
In Real Time
Ring in the season with the RiverBend Bronze Handbell Ensemble during two Christmas concerts this weekend. The first is at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, with the same program performed again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Both concerts are at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 109 E. 14th St., Davenport.
Musicians from eastern Iowa and western Illinois will perform.
For more information, visit riverbendbronze.org.