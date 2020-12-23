About Town: Circa '21 presents 'Home for the Holidays', lots of holiday lights and more

Just for fun

Circa '21 offers a virtual holiday treat this season with "Home for the Holidays." Join the cast of "Winter Wonderland" and cast members from "Suessical" performing holiday songs and dance numbers designed to get you in the holiday spirit. The show will stream through Jan. 2, and tickets, starting at $10, are available at circa21.com.

Dine & Drink

Last call to visit the pop-up bar from the Miracle franchise in the former Fresh Deli space at the Freight House. Festively lighted, decorated and spaced for pandemic safety, Miracle at the Freight House offers holiday-themed cocktails until the end of the month.

On a date

The Kall Christmas Light display — set to a variety of music — runs from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Dec. 31 at the Kall's house, 1852 Westminster Circle, Davenport. Shows start on the half hour and last four minutes each, tune your car radio to 107.1 FM to sync the music to the lights. Be good to the Kall neighbors and don't block driveways or litter, and don't park in front of the Kall's home, you'll block everyone else's view. For a full schedule of shows, map and all the guidelines, visit facebook.com/KallChristmasLights.

