About Town: Circa '21 presents 'Home for the Holidays', lots of holiday lights and more

In real time
Bring some light to your life with a visit to the Fejervary Holiday Lights, Fejervary Park, 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport.
Davenport Parks and Recreation offers even more lights this year, with a show starting every 30 minutes at 5 p.m., and lasting approximately 15 minutes. The last show starts at 9:30 p.m. Turn your radio to FM 107.5 to sync with the holiday lights music. This is a park-and-watch event that runs through Sunday, Jan. 3.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2795809963966642.
With the Family
A misprint in a newspaper advertisement started one of the best Christmas traditions of all time. A child calling a number listed for calls to Santa Claus as part of a store promotion instead got the unlisted phone number of the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) Operations Center, a precursor to NORAD, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, the commander on duty, made a quick decision to play along, according to the NORAD website. "Each year since, NORAD has dutifully reported Santa's location on Dec. 24 to millions across the globe," the site says. Follow Santa's travels on Christmas Eve at noradsanta.org.
Just for fun
Circa '21 offers a virtual holiday treat this season with "Home for the Holidays." Join the cast of "Winter Wonderland" and cast members from "Suessical" performing holiday songs and dance numbers designed to get you in the holiday spirit. The show will stream through Jan. 2, and tickets, starting at $10, are available at circa21.com.
Dine & Drink
Last call to visit the pop-up bar from the Miracle franchise in the former Fresh Deli space at the Freight House. Festively lighted, decorated and spaced for pandemic safety, Miracle at the Freight House offers holiday-themed cocktails until the end of the month.
On a date
The Kall Christmas Light display — set to a variety of music — runs from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. through Dec. 31 at the Kall's house, 1852 Westminster Circle, Davenport. Shows start on the half hour and last four minutes each, tune your car radio to 107.1 FM to sync the music to the lights. Be good to the Kall neighbors and don't block driveways or litter, and don't park in front of the Kall's home, you'll block everyone else's view. For a full schedule of shows, map and all the guidelines, visit facebook.com/KallChristmasLights.