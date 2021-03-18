About Town: Cooking classes, live music, and picture your pup with the Easter Bunny

During Pooches, Pics and Peter Cottontail, participants will receive one picture sent via email, a dog frisbee toy and a goodie bag of treats. Pictures also will be posted to social media.

There will be two dates available, 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Registration closes at 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 19. For more information, visit http://moline.il.us/calendar.aspx?eid=4345.

For multiple dogs to receive individual pictures and goodies, you must sign up each dog separately. Select the quantity of registrations at time of registration. Each costs $7.

Sign up for a desired time slot and a staffer will email the photo time the week of the event. Guests will remain in a vehicle until a staff member comes out to get them for the photo. All humans must wear a mask.

In Real Time

Downtown Davenport is giving residents the opportunity to: Build It. Race It. Win It.

The association will host Downtown Derby this spring featuring a pine car racing series with multiple race dates at several downtown businesses. This is a chance to build a pinewood car or dust off an old car and test it against the competition.