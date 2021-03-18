About Town: Cooking classes, live music, and picture your pup with the Easter Bunny

Dine and Drink
On Wednesday, March 24, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. aspiring chefs can join Chef Stu from the Figge Café for a fun, three-course cooking series. Watching from home, participants learn to make Pepper Painted Poultry with tri-colored pepper sauce. After the class, a Figge docent will offer a look at works from the New Internationalism section of "For America: 200 Years of Painting," from the National Academy of Design.
A Zoom link will be emailed to registrants the day of the event for access. After the class, a link to the cooking video and recipes will be sent to help re-create the dish at home.
$8.50 non-members, $5 members. For more information or to register, visit ales.figgeartmuseum.org/performance.aspx?pid=2039.
On A Date
Miss live music? Head to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday to hear some of the Q-C's most talented local bands. Battle of the Bands Q-C runs from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Fair Center.
Bands from throughout Illinois and Iowa, including the Q-C's all-women band, Been There Done That, will perform 15-minute sets. Four judges choose a winner, and the winning band will open on a genre-appropriate night at the Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand in August.
The following bands make up the lineup:
Far Out, 3 p.m.; Tyler Richton and High Bank Boys, 3:30 p.m.; Been There Done That, 4 p.m.; Scarlett, 4:30 p.m.; Cal Stage Band, 5 p.m.; Slick Trigger, 5:30 p.m.; Monroe, 6 p.m.; Mamiltons, 6:30 p.m.; Alborn, 7 p.m.; Baja, 7:30 p.m.
Admission is free.
With the Family
Modern-day Huck Finn, John Lynn, will give families a tour of the Mississippi River during the Bettendorf Library's March online edition of Community Connections: Life on the Mississippi River with John Lynn.
This live program will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18, and features the story of America's great river, including its course, character and general river life as experienced by John Lynn while canoeing solo down all 2,300 miles of the Mighty Mississippi.
The presentation will take place via GoToMeeting. Registration is required to receive the invitation and password to this online event. For more information or to register, call 563-344-4179 or visit bettendorflibrary.com.
Just For Fun
Hop on over to the Moline Garden Center, 3450 5th Ave., for a paw-some time and get the family pup's picture taken with the Easter Bunny.
During Pooches, Pics and Peter Cottontail, participants will receive one picture sent via email, a dog frisbee toy and a goodie bag of treats. Pictures also will be posted to social media.
There will be two dates available, 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27. Registration closes at 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 19. For more information, visit http://moline.il.us/calendar.aspx?eid=4345.
For multiple dogs to receive individual pictures and goodies, you must sign up each dog separately. Select the quantity of registrations at time of registration. Each costs $7.
Sign up for a desired time slot and a staffer will email the photo time the week of the event. Guests will remain in a vehicle until a staff member comes out to get them for the photo. All humans must wear a mask.
In Real Time
Downtown Davenport is giving residents the opportunity to: Build It. Race It. Win It.
The association will host Downtown Derby this spring featuring a pine car racing series with multiple race dates at several downtown businesses. This is a chance to build a pinewood car or dust off an old car and test it against the competition.
Pine car racing was popularized by the Boy Scouts. Using a block of pine wood, racers can carve it into any style of car they would like. Kits come with axels and wheels to be assembled. Next, paint and decorate to taste and the car is ready to race. There are rules on maximum weight, dimensions and parts that can be used.
The first race will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Freight House Farmer's Market.
Entries cost $5 with a car, $10 including a basic car kit and $20 for enhanced.
To learn more and register, visit http://bit.ly/DtownDerbySpring21.
Build and Tune Days include 4-6 p.m. March 21 and 7-9 p.m. March 22 at Mac's Tavern.
Additional race days include:
- 7 p.m. March 23: Abernathy's hosted at Mac's Tavern
- 7 p.m. March 24: Major Art and Hobby
- 7 p.m. April 5: Oh So Sweet
- 7 p.m. April 6: Lopiez Pizza
- 7 p.m. April 7: Quad-Cities River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park
- 4 p.m. April 11 Mac's Tavern
- 7 p.m. April 12: Front Street Brewery
The first round will consist of a race day at each business. Once each business has had a race day, there will be at least two businesses competing against each other with the top cars from the previous round. The number of rounds and races will be determined by the number of participating businesses and racers.