About Town: Create some chalk art, watch Shakespeare in Lincoln Park, or meet some artists at Skeleton Key

With the Family
Quad-City Arts will hold its 5th annual Chalk Art Fest this weekend at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in downtown Rock Island.
This free, two-day street painting festival brings together hundreds of local and regional artists who spend hours transforming the pavement into works of chalk art. Visitors can watch the works in progress, vote for a favorite and for a $5 donation, help create a collaborative community piece.
Cash prizes, swag bags and giveaways will be awarded in various categories including People's Choice, Most Humorous, Most Creative Concept, Best New Artist and the youth award.
The fest runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27. Works must be completed by 2 p.m. Sunday and awards will be announced at 3:30 p.m.
For a full lineup of bands, food trucks, vendors and kids' activities or to register, visit quadcityarts.com/chalk-art-fest.
Dine and Drink
River Action will hold a Fish and Fire Dinner and Silent Auction fundraiser starting at 5 p.m. Friday, June 25 at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport.
The theme is "A Night at the Ballpark" and will feature fish and chips baskets served from the concessions stands and seating outdoors in the stadium.
Winners of the 2020 and 2021 Eddy Awards and the 2021 Eddy Scholarship winners also will be recognized.
Tickets cost $12 to $50.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.riveraction.org/fishandfire/.
Just for Fun
Buy art directly from the artist, learn about the process and mix and mingle with fellow art lovers at the Rock Island Artists Market, a unique market-style shopping opportunity.
In conjunction with the Skeleton Key Farmers Market, there will be two artists' market events this season. Join local artists, makers and growers on Sunday, June 27 and Sunday, Aug. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, 520 18th St., Rock Island.
More information can be found by visiting www.facebook.com/RIArtistsMarket or at Skeleton Key Art and Antiques.
On A Date
Free theater in the park is back at Genesius Guild with Shakespeare's, "Measure for Measure," adapted and abridged by Kevin Rich.
Performances with be Saturday-Sunday, June 26-27 on the Don Wooten Stage in Lincoln Park in Rock Island.
The Genesius Guild provides free outdoor theater in the park with a focus on the classics. Greek tragedy, performed in mask, and Shakespearean comedies and tragedies, performed in period style, costume and scenery, are the base of the schedule.
The rest of the season includes:
Saturdays-Sundays, July 3-4 and 10- 11: "Shakespeare and Don Wooten: Shakespeare's Life In His Works"
Saturdays-Sundays, July 17-18 and 24- 25: "Euripides: Hippolytus" translated by Ian Johnston
All performances will start at 7 p.m. and are 90 minutes or less.
For more information, visit www.genesius.org or follow the organization on Facebook at www.facebook.com/genesiusguild.
In Real Time
The 2021 Sevendust tour with Austin Meade, Kirra and Alborn will make a stop on June 29 at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $29 to $49 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sevendust-tickets-157074284413.