About Town: Create some chalk art, watch Shakespeare in Lincoln Park, or meet some artists at Skeleton Key

Free theater in the park is back at Genesius Guild with Shakespeare's, "Measure for Measure," adapted and abridged by Kevin Rich.

Performances with be Saturday-Sunday, June 26-27 on the Don Wooten Stage in Lincoln Park in Rock Island.

The Genesius Guild provides free outdoor theater in the park with a focus on the classics. Greek tragedy, performed in mask, and Shakespearean comedies and tragedies, performed in period style, costume and scenery, are the base of the schedule.

The rest of the season includes:

Saturdays-Sundays, July 3-4 and 10- 11: "Shakespeare and Don Wooten: Shakespeare's Life In His Works"

Saturdays-Sundays, July 17-18 and 24- 25: "Euripides: Hippolytus" translated by Ian Johnston

All performances will start at 7 p.m. and are 90 minutes or less.

For more information, visit www.genesius.org or follow the organization on Facebook at www.facebook.com/genesiusguild.

