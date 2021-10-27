About Town: Dinosaurs, princesses and your last chance to enjoy the QC Farmers Market

Just For Fun
Come stroll the booths and enjoy the fall weather and river views, while supporting farmers and food producers local to the Quad-City area during the last QC Farmers Market in October. The market will be held 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30 at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island and will feature all homegrown and handmade products.
An online market is available at https://www.qcfarmersmarket.online.
With the Family
Dinosaur Adventure, a one-of-a-kind exhibit featuring realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with through life-like movement and sounds, will roar into the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, on Saturday and Sunday.
There will be a walking dinosaur show, a baby dinosaur meet and greet, fossil crafting, Jurassic jeeps, themed obstacle courses, and other live entertainment throughout the day.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.
Advance adult tickets cost $25 and include access to the dinosaur exhibit, fossil crafting, cretaceous crafts, Dino Dig and live entertainment. Advance child tickets, 2-12 years, cost $30 and include access to the dinosaur exhibit, fossil crafting, cretaceous crafts, Dino Dig, live entertainment and three activity tickets of choice. Children younger than 2 years are free.
Additional packs and add-ons are available for purchase, visit https://www.dinosauradventure.com/quad-cities/ for more information and prices.
In Real Time
GirlpARTs project is a community education and awareness program focusing on the genetic relationships among breast, ovarian and other cancers. The project pairs local business leaders with community artists to create torso sculptures placed in public locations with a goal of creating better health outcomes.
On Tuesdays and Fridays through Dec. 15, NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative will post visual and verbal clues to a scavenger hunt on its Facebook page. Each identifies a specific sculpture displayed around the community. Find the sculpture, take a photos and and submit the information at https://www.normaleah.org/life-saving-programs/community-initiatives/girlparts-project/girlparts-scavenger-hunt.
For each correct clue you submit, your name will be entered into a drawing for a gift certificates and other prizes.
For more information, call 309-794-0009 or visit www.normaleah.org.
Dine and Drink
Poisoned apples, glass slippers ... who needs 'em? Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in this for-adults-only musical that's anything but Grimm. Cinderella is kind of a nitwit, Snow White can be a little mean and Sleeping Beauty is narcoleptic, apparently.
"Disenchanted," a musical comedy, continues its run at Circa '21 in Rock Island through Nov. 6.
Tickets are $48.23 to $55.05 and include dinner, pre-show, show and tax.
The playhouse is located at 1828 3rd Ave. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 309-786-7733 or visit www.circa21.com.
On A Date
Steve Byrne, who rose through the ranks of the comedy world to become one of the industry's most innovative and sought-after performers, will take the stage at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.
Tickets for this 21 years and older show will be $25.
Hailing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Byrne was born to a Korean mother and an Irish father. He specializes in observational-comedy. During his career he has done stand up comedy specials as well as creating, writing and starring in "Sullivan & Son" and writing and directing the feature film, "The Opening Act."