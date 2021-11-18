About Town: Disney on Ice, Harry Potter and 'You Can't Take it With You' on tap in the Quad-Cities this week

On A Date
Playcrafters Barn Theatre will finish the season with the classic American comedy, "You Can't Take It With You." The show will run Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 18-21 at the Barn Theatre in Moline.
Thursday-Saturday doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show at 7:30 p.m. with the Sunday matinee at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $15 or $13 for military and senior citizens. For reservations, call 309-762-0330 or visit playcrafters.com.
With the Family
Disney On Ice presents, "Mickey's Search Party," Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 18-21 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Embark on a quest with Mickey Mouse and pals as they follow Captain Hook's treasure map for clues to find Tinkerbell after Hook attempts to capture her magic.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 to $72. To purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Just For Fun
Witches and wizards can grab a broom and get ready for the tasks ahead Saturday when the Triwizard Tournament comes to the Adler Theater in Davenport.
Relive the magic of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," on the big screen while experiencing the score performed by the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra.
The concert will be performed at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $26 to $61 for adults and $20 to $55 for students. For more information, call 563-322-7276 or visit https://qcso.org.
In Real Time
Quad-City Arts will present paintings by Elisa Boughner, collagraphs by Luca Cruzat and sculpture by Lori Roderick during Art at the Airport.
Boughner was born in the United States, raised in Mexico and studied art in America and Europe. Her work reflects the influence of each of these cultures. Cruzat's work comes from close, personal observation and engagement with the ordinary. Roderick has been creating terracotta vessels over the last 18 months as a reaction to and/or escape from the global pandemic.
The works will be on display at the Quad-Cities International Airport Gallery, in Moline through Jan. 3. In addition, the artist's works can be seen and purchased online at quadcityarts.com/art-at-the-airport.html.
Dine and Drink
Just in time for the holidays, Cookies and Dreams is introducing a limited edition Pie Felicia Cookie Collection. Flavors include:
- Cherry Pie Cookie: A soft almond vanilla cookie base with white chocolate chips, filled with cherry pie filling and topped with vanilla glaze and an almond strudel topping.
- Pecan Pie Cookie: Featuring a soft, lightly spiced cookie full of chewy caramel bits and cinnamon chips, filled with pecan pie filling and topped with caramel and candied pecans.
- Key Lime Pie: A soft cookie infused with key lime flavor, loaded with white chocolate chips and topped with signature cookie icing and graham cracker crumbs.
Available for the month of November at the downtown Davenport, Bettendorf or Iowa City stores or for shipping/local pickup/delivery online at idreamaboutcookies.com.