About Town: Don't miss 'Rocky Horror', rock out with Judas Priest, or take a walk at the QC Botanical Center

Dine and Drink

Child of the ‘80s or wish you were? Come out on Saturday and celebrate this totally awesome decade during Thriller at the Freight House Farmers Market.

All zombies, creeps and ghouls can come eat, drink and shop the various stands as well as enjoy ‘80s-inspired activities including prizes, giveaways, contests and photo opportunities. There also will be trick-or-treating between from 11 a.m. to noon.

Pictures and live videos will be posted on social media throughout the day so the public can be involved in crowning an adult, teen and kid winner in the costume contest.

The last Saturday farmers’ market of the year will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the farmers’ market located at 421 W. River Drive in Davenport.

On A Date

That sweet transvestite is back at The Circa ‘21 Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island, this weekend with his whole motley crew for several performances of “The Rocky Horror Show.”

On the way to visit an old college professor, two clean cut kids get caught in a storm and end up at the home of a mad transvestite scientist who is in the midst of one of his maniacal experiments. No outside props are allowed. Prop bags to use during the show will be available for purchase for $4.

Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 and 11 p.m. with a 6 p.m. show on Sunday. The 6 and 7 p.m. shows are for 18 years and older and the 11 p.m. shows are for 21 years and older.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 day of show. Online reservations are not available, call the ticket office at 309-786-7733 for reservations.

This show deals with mature subject matters.

In Real Time

One of heavy metal’s all-time greats, Judas Priest, will celebrate their 50th anniversary again this fall during the 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour that will stop at Vibrant Arena at the MARK on Saturday night.

The show, which begins at 8 p.m., also will feature Queensryche.

Tickets are $39 to $99 and can be purchased by visiting www.vibrantarena.com.

Just For Fun

Bring the whole family out for some fall fun from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the 3rd annual Fall Fest at Iron + Grain in East Moline.

The free festival will feature over 70 local small businesses and makers including Iron + Grain Coffee House, Midwest Ale Works, Jennie’s Boxcar, Bloody Mary bar and more. There also will be musical performances by Lewis Knudsen (9-11 a.m.), Angela Meyer (11a.m.to 2 p.m.) and Tom and Delilah (2-4 p.m.).

Iron + Grain is located at 585 12th Ave. For more information, visit fb.me/e/1Qoo7IhAR.

With the Family

The Quad City Botanical Center is hosting its 7th annual Not So Scary Halloween Walk.

Dress up ghosts and goblins of all ages, and come take part in the 7th annual Not So Scary Halloween Walk. This after dark, lighted walk will lead visitors through the gardens of the Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island.

Bring flashlights and explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden searching for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns and toads on the darkened pathways. Participants also can get a glimpse of the Halloween train in the popular train garden.

The walk takes place both indoors and outdoors, so dress according to weather and for a walk across the lawn. All children will receive a goodie bag to take home after the fun.

Remaining walks will take place Thursday and Friday at the center located at 2525 4th Ave. There will be walks each night beginning at 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Admission is $9 adults (16 years and older); $6 youth (2-15 years); free for toddlers younger than 2 years and members. Find full ticketing details and what to expect at qcgardens.com/event-calendar.