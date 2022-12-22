About Town: Don't miss 'Winter Nights, Winter Lights', 'Rudolph' on stage and Whitey's holiday flavors this week

In Real Time

Quad City Arts is hosting an art exhibit featuring the oil paintings of James Walker Henry and the mixed media paintings of Stephen and Karen Steininger. The exhibit will be on view at the gallery located at 1715 2nd Ave. in Rock Island through Jan. 27.

Henry is a neo-surrealist artist. His work explores social and political issues, documenting events and ideas through paint and brush.

​Stephen Steininger is a mixed media painter and sculptor. Inspired by historical and mythical figures, his work combines collage, paint, clay and other materials to bring these figures' visages and histories to life. Karen Steininger has been his studio partner for over 30 years, as the other half of The Potters. They will have unique pottery on display and for sale.

For more information, including gallery hours, visit www.quadcityarts.com/events.

On a Date

Chicago cover band sensation, Sushi Roll, will play the Rhythm Room at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport, from 7:30-11 p.m. Friday.

Formed in early 2012, Sushi Roll quickly perfected a unique blend of high-energy dance music and rock-n-roll swagger. The show will feature one part driving rock band, one part light-hearted pop and one part over-the-top theatrical verve.

Must be 21 years and older to attend the free show.

For more information, visit www.rhythmcitycasino.com/rhythmroom.html.

Dine and Drink

At Whitey's, the holidays feature the return of many beloved seasonal flavors and treats.

Ice cream aficionados can try each flavor separately or splurge for the Christmas Flavor Flight with peppermint, eggnog, peppermint bark and peppermint Oreo.

There also are peppermint cake rolls, snowballs, center bricks with tree or bell shapes, ice cream molds in the shape of Santa, a tree, a bell or a wreath as well as Christmas Chippers with peppermint cookie ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate cookies.

Also in December, the treat of the month is a Peppermint Brownie Under Sundae. Featuring a frosted brownie baked in the Whitey's kitchen, topped with peppermint ice cream, chocolate or hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry. The delicious holiday combination will be available all month long for a discounted price.

With the Family

The critically acclaimed live stage show, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical," returns to the Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport at 7 p.m. on Friday to entertain families.

This national tour featuring the "most famous reindeer of all" and his friends will soar into Davenport to help Santa save Christmas. For more information, visit www.rudolphthemusical.com.

Tickets are $35, $45, $55 and $65 and can be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St.

Just For Fun

Bundle up and stroll the outdoor gardens of the Quad City Botanical Center, which will be in winter bloom with over 160,000 glowing lights, during "Winter Nights, Winter, Lights."

Visitors can explore the Sun Garden, Children's Garden, lawns, pond and pocket gardens as well as the new Conductors' Garden with a dancing light show featuring a live recording from the Quad City Symphony Orchestra. There also will be an outdoor events canopy with hot cocoa available for purchase and free make and take crafts for kids.

"Winter Nights, Winters Lights," will be open through Jan. 1. For all light display information, including hours, prices and a listing of special events, visit https://www.qcgardens.com/winter-nights-winter-lights.html#/.