About Town: Eat autumnal cookies, watch a Hero Street film, get a jump on holiday shopping and have a laugh

Dine and Drink

A new month means three new cookie flavors at Cookies and Dreams in Bettendorf. The November roundup includes: Pecan Pie: A lightly-spiced cookie chocked full of chewy caramel bits and cinnamon chips. Filled with freshly baked, gooey pecan pie filling and topped with a drizzle of sticky caramel. Maple Cookie Butter: This features the signature brown sugar dough baked to a golden perfection and filled with creamy Biscoff cookie butter. It is then topped with a brown sugar maple glaze and Biscoff cookie crumbles. Good Golly, Miss Dolly: A banana cinnamon sugar cookie with white chocolate chips, caramel bits and Nilla Wafers. Filled with Bavarian creme filling and rolled in cinnamon sugar. 10 percent of proceeds from this cookie will be donated to the Dollywood Foundation's Imagination Library.

In Real Time

Quad-Cities filmmakers, Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films, will premiere a new documentary, "An Infantryman from Hero Street," in honor of Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 12 on the Putnam Museum's National Geographic Giant Screen in Davenport.

This film is the fourth episode in the Hero Street documentary series, and it tells the true story of Pvt. Joseph Sandoval who was born in a boxcar to Mexican immigrants in the Silvis rail yard. In 1944, married with two young sons he was drafted and shipped to Britain with the 41st Armored Infantry Regiment. His unit helped fight the second stage of the Normandy Invasion in France. In April 1945, he and his fellow soldiers were told the war was essentially over. Pvt. Sandoval was killed just days later during a German counter attack.

The Crooked Cactus Band will perform for premiere guests beginning at 1 p.m. The film event will begin at 2 p.m. and includes a special tribute to veterans by Navy veteran, Brian Munos; an encore screening of the award-winning documentary, "Riding the Rails to Hero Street," followed by the new film. A Q&A with film participants will follow.

Tickets are $8 and $9 and can be purchased online at Putnam.org. Early ticket reservations for the premiere event are recommended.

With the Family

Families can kick off the holiday shopping season this weekend in downtown Moline during the 5th annual Holiday Hop. Festivities begin on Friday and highlight the unique stores and restaurants in the downtown area.

Holiday Hop will feature 50 vendors and includes in-store specials, live music, refreshments, kid's crafts, Christmas movies, games, free trolley transportation and more. Santa will be at the Black Box Theatre there will be books given out to children from 4-7 p.m. on Friday.

For more information, visit www.molinecentre.org.

On A Date

ComedySportz, featuring a fast-paced, all-ages improvisational comedy show that uses audience suggestions in a highly competitive game between a red team and a blue team, will return to the Quad-Cities in November.

The re-launched version will be housed in The Spotlight Studio, which is located in the basement of Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. The new space will offer improv workshops for kids and adults in addition to hosting these weekly matches.

Performances will take place every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Admission is $15. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.comedysportzqc.com.

Just For Fun

Galvin Fine Arts Center will present the St. Ambrose University theatre program's musical performances of, "The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," this weekend.

This humorous show, about six students who learn that winning, and losing, aren't everything, will include audience participation. Galvin Fine Arts Center is located on the campus of St. Ambrose University at 518 W. Locust St. in Davenport.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $20 adults, $15 faculty/staff/alumni, $10 senior citizens/youth 18 years and younger. To purchase tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67274.