About Town: Eat Portillo's for a good cause, catch "Field of Dreams" from Modern Woodmen Park and more

This year, due to social distancing measures in response to COVID-19, participants may fish from their favorite spot or discover a new one, wherever fishing is permitted, rather than gather as a group, according to the BGCMV website. Organizers encourage participants to wear life jackets for safety.

Prizes for the longest fish caught by an adult, teenager and child include kids’ bikes, kayaks, and other outdoor equipment.

The cost is $10 for youth ages 11 or younger; $15 for teens ages 12-17; and $20 for adults ages 18 or older. Packet pickups will be Thursday, Aug. 20, at Shaw Electric, 930 E. River Dr., Davenport, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and Friday, Aug. 21, at the BGCMV Administrative Center, 338 6th St., Moline, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit bgcmv.org/get-hooked-fishing-derby.

On a date

Cozy up and watch “Field of Dreams” at Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport, on Friday, Aug. 21. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8 p.m.