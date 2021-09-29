About Town: Eat your fill at a barbecue festival, take a lighted kayak ride, join a polka party and more

Dine and Drink
The Jaycees of the Quad-Cities is bringing a barbecue event back to the Quad-Cities with its newest fundraiser, Bar-B-QC.
Showcasing barbecue from local and national vendors and a craft beer tasting, the event pays homage to the Brew-Ha-Ha and Quad-Cities Rib Fest events of times go by. Attendees can vote for the "People’s Choice" ribs and sauce.
It's Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport.
Checkout a schedule of bands and events at barbqc.com.
Admission is free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a $5 charge from 5-11 p.m. For an additional charge on Saturday afternoons, there is a tasting of craft beers from local brewers.
In Real Time
Channel the spirit of the fall with the Quad-Cities Kayakers Group on a Halloween Lighted Kayak Parade on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Participants should arrive at 6 p.m. at Green Valley Park in Moline to set up lights and decorate the kayaks. The parade will launch at 7 p.m. and paddle to Len Brown's North Shore Inn and Marina. The short paddle should take about 90 minutes.
Just For Fun
The German American Heritage Center and Friends of Hauberg Civic Center will start October off with a polka party when they host the first Oktoberfest Quad-Cities Saturday, Oct. 2 at Hauberg Estates Park, 1300 24th St., Rock Island.
This Bavarian-style festival, which will run from 1-10 p.m., will feature children's activities from 1-7 p.m., a vintage football game with kickoff at 2 p.m. and live music by the Guttenberg German Band and Die Musikmeisters. Food and beer will be available for purchase and participants can wear dirndls and lederhosen as well as other Oktoberfest finery for a chance to be crowned King or Queen of Oktoberfest Q-C.
Admission is free from 1-5 p.m. with tickets required after 5 p.m. Tickets cost $15 at the door and $10 in advance. Ages 12 years or younger are free all day. To purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/oktoberfest-qc-2021-tickets-151816736947.
On A Date
Fans of rap and alternative music can head to the Village Theatre in Davenport on Saturday to see Sweet Life Show.
Performances presented by Sweet Life Films will include Malfoid, Drew, A+W, JMoney, E-gotta-bag, Blue Benji, El Dios, Yung Bullet, 202 Tevin, 202 Dilly, Vltra Uision and Jai.
The show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased by visiting sweet-life.ticketleap.com/sweet-life-show.
With the Family
Toddler Tales introduces young children, 3-5 years, to the wonders of the outdoors. The outdoor programs hosted by Nahant Marsh educators include a nature-themed story, craft and outdoor adventure.
The last Toddler Tales of the season will be held 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport.
The theme will be Spider Web Wonders.
Tickets cost $8, sign up at https://nahantmarsh.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/nahantmarsh/event.jsp?event=1373.
Children should be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Pre-packaged snacks may be offered. In the case of inclement weather, the program will be indoors. Masks will be required in the building. Limit 10 children.