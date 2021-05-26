 Skip to main content
About Town: Enjoy a night on the river, Heritage Days, and live music in LeClaire Park
About Town: Enjoy a night on the river, Heritage Days, and live music in LeClaire Park

With the Family

Experience the sights, sounds and smells of yesteryear during Heritage Days, at Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village in Long Grove.

 FILE PHOTO

With the Family

Experience the sights, sounds and smells of yesteryear during Heritage Days, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, May 30-31 at Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th St., Long Grove.

The past comes to life as interpreters re-create pioneer life, along with pioneer craft demonstrations, kids games, food, music by Paul Imholte and Wild West performances by the Wapsi Wranglers.

Admission costs $2 for adults and $1 for children.

For more information, call 563-328-3283 or visit scottcountyiowa.gov/conservation/post/2021/05/30/pioneer-village-heritage-days.

Dine and Drink

Enjoy a night on the Mississippi River on a Celebration Belle Captain's Dinner Cruise. The night features a meal, live entertainment, beautiful scenic views, stunning sunsets and special views of the new I-74 bridge.

Tickets, including tax and gratuity, cost $52.95, $42.95 for ages 3-10 years and free for children younger than 5 years.

Dinner cruises sail at 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday in the summer from 2501 River Drive in Moline.

For more information, call 309-764-1952 or 800-297-0034 or visit celebrationbelle.com.

On A Date

Is live music your go-to date night? Check out Music on the River at Petersen Pavilion, LeClaire Park, Davenport at 7 p.m. Sundays from June 6 to Aug. 29. Concerts are free, concessions are available. Coming up in June are:

About Town: With a date

Crooked Cactus Band is on the bill for Music by the River, a free concert series in LeClaire Park, Davenport.
  • June 6 Crooked Cactus Band
  • June 13 Josh Duffee & His Orchestra
  • June 20 The RiverCity 6
  • June 27 Ken Paulsen Quartet

For more information and a full schedule, visit davenportiowa.com.

In Real Time

The inaugural Quad-Cities Running Festival will take place Monday, March 31 at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.

Participants can choose either a half-marathon or 10K distance. The chip-timed races will begin at 7 a.m. with activities to also include a half-mile kids' run.

Race entry fee includes a post-race party, beer and lunch, and more.

A virtual option is available.

To register, go to GetMeRegistered.com/QCRunningFestival. For more information go to facebook.com/FleetFeetDavenport.

Just For Fun

Outdoor Recreation is celebrating 50 years of service with a campaign encouraging the exploration of the great outdoors.

The first event is a bike ride to Credit Island with a stop at the Freight House Farmer's Market. Meet at the parking lot near the Skybridge in downtown Davenport at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. Bring a bike or rent one for $5.

For more information or to register, call 309-782-8630 or visit rockisland.armymwr.com/calendar/event/recreational-bike-meet/5127664/58810.

