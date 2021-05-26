About Town: Enjoy a night on the river, Heritage Days, and live music in LeClaire Park

With the Family
Experience the sights, sounds and smells of yesteryear during Heritage Days, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, May 30-31 at Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village, 18817 290th St., Long Grove.
The past comes to life as interpreters re-create pioneer life, along with pioneer craft demonstrations, kids games, food, music by Paul Imholte and Wild West performances by the Wapsi Wranglers.
Admission costs $2 for adults and $1 for children.
For more information, call 563-328-3283 or visit scottcountyiowa.gov/conservation/post/2021/05/30/pioneer-village-heritage-days.
Dine and Drink
Enjoy a night on the Mississippi River on a Celebration Belle Captain's Dinner Cruise. The night features a meal, live entertainment, beautiful scenic views, stunning sunsets and special views of the new I-74 bridge.
Tickets, including tax and gratuity, cost $52.95, $42.95 for ages 3-10 years and free for children younger than 5 years.
Dinner cruises sail at 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday in the summer from 2501 River Drive in Moline.
For more information, call 309-764-1952 or 800-297-0034 or visit celebrationbelle.com.
On A Date
Is live music your go-to date night? Check out Music on the River at Petersen Pavilion, LeClaire Park, Davenport at 7 p.m. Sundays from June 6 to Aug. 29. Concerts are free, concessions are available. Coming up in June are:
- June 6 Crooked Cactus Band
- June 13 Josh Duffee & His Orchestra
- June 20 The RiverCity 6
- June 27 Ken Paulsen Quartet
For more information and a full schedule, visit davenportiowa.com.
In Real Time
The inaugural Quad-Cities Running Festival will take place Monday, March 31 at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.
Participants can choose either a half-marathon or 10K distance. The chip-timed races will begin at 7 a.m. with activities to also include a half-mile kids' run.
Race entry fee includes a post-race party, beer and lunch, and more.
A virtual option is available.
To register, go to GetMeRegistered.com/QCRunningFestival. For more information go to facebook.com/FleetFeetDavenport.
Just For Fun
Outdoor Recreation is celebrating 50 years of service with a campaign encouraging the exploration of the great outdoors.
The first event is a bike ride to Credit Island with a stop at the Freight House Farmer's Market. Meet at the parking lot near the Skybridge in downtown Davenport at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 26. Bring a bike or rent one for $5.
For more information or to register, call 309-782-8630 or visit rockisland.armymwr.com/calendar/event/recreational-bike-meet/5127664/58810.