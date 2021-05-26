About Town: Enjoy a night on the river, Heritage Days, and live music in LeClaire Park

For more information, call 309-764-1952 or 800-297-0034 or visit celebrationbelle.com.

On A Date

Is live music your go-to date night? Check out Music on the River at Petersen Pavilion, LeClaire Park, Davenport at 7 p.m. Sundays from June 6 to Aug. 29. Concerts are free, concessions are available. Coming up in June are:

June 6 Crooked Cactus Band

June 13 Josh Duffee & His Orchestra

June 20 The RiverCity 6

June 27 Ken Paulsen Quartet

For more information and a full schedule, visit davenportiowa.com.

In Real Time

The inaugural Quad-Cities Running Festival will take place Monday, March 31 at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.

Participants can choose either a half-marathon or 10K distance. The chip-timed races will begin at 7 a.m. with activities to also include a half-mile kids' run.

Race entry fee includes a post-race party, beer and lunch, and more.

A virtual option is available.