About Town: Enjoy a popsicle, peruse some chalk art or listen to the blues

With the Family

Come enjoy a cool treat on Thursdays during the month of July as a thank you for supporting Moline Parks and Recreation during the city's Popsicle Pitstops.

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and the city of Moline have proclaimed July 2022 as Park and Recreation Month. To celebrate, citizens can make a quick pit-stop at different parks every Thursday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and receive free popsicles.

There also will be other giveaways, yard games and handouts each week. One popsicle per person, while supplies last.

Dates include July 14 at Karstens Park, 6th Street and 23rd Avenue; July 21 at Stephens Park, 7th Street and 15th Avenue; and July 28 at Browning Park, 15th Street and 22nd Avenue.

In Real Time

Beginning on Thursday the Richmond Hill Players will explore the skies with their presentation of "Silent Sky," a humorous and inspiring look at the determination, passion and sacrifice of the women who helped redefine the understanding of the cosmos.

The play takes place in the early 20th century and features Henrietta Leavitt as she joins other females at the Harvard Observatory. Not allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea, she joins a group of women "computers" charting the stars for men who claim credit for the advances. In her free time she attempts to measure the light and distance of stars and take measure of her life on Earth, trying to balance her dedication to science against family obligations and the possibility of love. Based on real people and events.

Shows take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, July 14-16 and 21-23; and 3 p.m. Sundays, July 17 and 24 at Richmond Hills Park, 600 H K Robinson Drive, Geneseo. Tickets are $12 and can be reserved by visiting https://rhplayers.com.

Just For Fun

Quad-City Arts' sixth annual Chalk Art Fest will hit the pavement in Schwiebert Riverfront Park in downtown Rock Island this weekend. The festival starts at 10 a.m. both days and goes until 7 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

This free, live outdoor arts festival will bring together hundreds of artists who will spend hours transforming the cement pavement at Schwiebert Park into a museum of chalk art, while competing for cash prizes. Visitors can see the wonderful works of art as they come to life, vote for a favorite and even do some chalk art by taking part in the community piece.

A full line-up of live music, food trucks, concessions, beer garden, face painting and a kid's chalk zone area also are featured.

Dine and Drink

The 42nd Walcott Truckers Jamboree happens this Thursday-Saturday at the Iowa 80 Truck Stop and will showcase some of Iowa's finest eats and drinks. The foodie highlight will be the Iowa Pork Chop Cookout, which will take place each day featuring the best pork Iowa has to offer.

The weekend also will include exhibits, vehicle displays, games, fireworks, local and national country and pop musicians, the Trucker Olympics and a beauty contest for trucks in celebration of America's big rigs and those who drive them.

The jamboree runs Thursday-Friday from 10 a.m. until fireworks at dusk and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a complete daily schedule, visit Iowa80TruckStop.com.

On A Date

Rhythm City Casino will host the first Rhythm City Casino Blue's Night on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Event Center.

The featured acts for the night will include Jamiah Rogers and Hal Reed with headliner, Ana Popovic. Rogers is a blues artist from Chicago who takes heavy influence from the legendary Jimi Hendrix, while Reed is a local musician and a member of the Blues Hall of Fame.

Tickets are $25 and $35 and all ages are welcome to attend.