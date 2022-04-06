About Town: Enjoy an Alice in Wonderland ballet, an adult Easter egg hunt, learn more about Ukraine and more

With the Family

Enjoy a fun-filled twist on Alice's adventures during Ballet Quad-Cities performances of "Alice in Wonderland."

Take the imaginative journey through Wonderland with the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, the Queen of Hearts and other characters from this classic story.

Performances are at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at the Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport.

Tickets cost $25 for adults, $19 for students/senior citizens and $15 for youth 12 years or younger. For more information visit adlertheatre.com/events-type/ballet-quad-cities-presents-alice-in-wonderland.

Dine and Drink

Bring your Easter basket and head out on an adult Easter hunt at Bunnies, Baskets and Brews at Hauberg Estate. The event begins at 4 p.m. Saturday with the adult (21 years and older) egg hunt, which will feature 1,000 eggs hidden on four acres of the estate, starting at 5 p.m.

Find the golden egg and win a 65" flat screen television, get pictures taken at the Bunny photo booth, and enjoy a taco bar.

Tickets cost $40 at haubergestate.eventbrite.com, or $50 at the door. Proceeds benefit restoration and youth programs.

Just For Fun

Princeton Recreation Trails will host Dog Scamper, a two-mile dog walk and run at 6 p.m. Friday, April 8.

The course is on city roads near Go Fish Marina Bar and Grill in Princeton. Raffle baskets include free dog grooming service and a Wags and Wiggles QC gift certificate, jewelry and more.

Proceeds benefit Princeton Recreation Trails, Inc.

The $30 fee includes a race T-shirt, post-race refreshments and a collapsible water bowl.

To register, visit https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=MTY0MzYxMTY0OTEzMsaUe30A7JcAnA.

On A Date

Metropolitan Community Church QC will host a photography exhibit, "Our Move: Black & White Photographs of Ukraine (1988)," by Jay Strickland on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the West Davenport Arts Gallery Wall located at the church, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport.

A peace crane folding begins at 12:15 p.m. and a question and answer session with the artist is at 2 p.m.

In 1988, Strickland went to Ukraine on a Peace Walk for Nuclear Disarmament. At that time, Ukraine was still part of the USSR. There he learned of Sadako Sasaki and the folding of paper cranes, which in Japan is a symbol of long life and happiness.

A framed print of a sunflower painting by Cathy Bolkcom will be raffled off to raise donations for a humanitarian organization helping Ukrainian refugees.

In Real Time

Catch the Nova Singers with bluegrass band, Monroe Crossing, for "The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass." This unique piece will combine traditional choral music with folk and bluegrass styles.

The performance is at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $17 for senior citizens 62 years and older.

For more information, call 309-341-7038 or visit www.novasingers.com.

