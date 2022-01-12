About Town: Enjoy chili, improv, toys and more this week in the Quad-Cities

In Real Time
The Third Sunday Jazz series will present Mike Conrad and the Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra in concert from 5–7 p.m. this Sunday at the Redstone Room in Davenport.
Conrad, a University of Northern Iowa Professor and award-winning jazz composer and the orchestra will kick off Polyrhythm's 2022 Third Sunday Jazz series. The 17-piece all-star band showcases the best jazz musicians and composers in Iowa.
Tickets cost $15, and reservations are suggested by calling 309-373-0790 or emailing nate@polyrhythms.org.
Just For Fun
Barbies, action figures, Star Wars items, video games, comic books, Pokemon cards and Funko Pops are just a few of the toys to be found at the Winter Toy Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.
With over 20,000 square feet of toys on display, participants will find everything from classic 50s toys to popular modern toys.
Doors open at 10 a.m. Tickets cost $2, ages 12 or younger are free with a paying adult. Early bird special tickets cost $10, with entrance at 9 a.m.
Dine and Drink
Enjoy some hot chili when BSA Troop 109 hosts the 4th annual Ben Rogers Chili Cook-Off from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 at Culeman's Hall, 1400 16th Ave., Moline.
There will be several types of chilis to taste, a bake sale and raffle tickets for donated baskets.
Admission costs $5.
With the Family
Code Ninjas, 4750 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport, is a coding center for kids 6-14 years, who can learn to build video games and code.
During Code Ninjas open house, beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, kids can come in for a free game building session and learn more.
For more information, visit codeninjas.com/ia-quad-cities.
On A Date
The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline will kick off their sixth year with improvisational comedy by G.I.T. Improv on Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
G.I.T. Improv began in Rock Island in 1997 and has become a multi-award-winning comedy institution. Tickets cost $10 and available at theblackboxtheatre.com or at the door.