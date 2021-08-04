About Town: Enjoy fair foods, the British Invasion of cars and music, and art in the garden

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 visitors can view handcrafted works on display in tents throughout the gardens and purchase art at variety of price points.

There's also music by Roger Carlson and Friends, demonstrations by the woodturners and kids activities.

Tickets cost $8 for adults and $4 for members and youth 5-15 years. Children younger than 5 years are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at qcgardens.com or bought at the gate.

In Real Time

River Music Experience and Rock Island Parks and Recreation will take guests back in time with All Sweat Productions performing, "Abbey Road and More," 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at Schwiebert Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island.

All Sweat Productions is a live music project aimed at gathering the best musicians in the area and jamming some of the greatest rock-n-roll moments. Each show features a different cast of musicians bonded over a shared love of music. This summer marks the five-year anniversary of the beginning of All Sweat Productions. To celebrate there will be a performance of The Beatles album, "Abbey Road," along with other classics from the Fab Four.