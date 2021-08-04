About Town: Enjoy fair foods, the British Invasion of cars and music, and art in the garden

Dine and Drink
Lemon shake ups, funnel cakes and all things fried, these are a few of a fair-goers favorite things. While sights and sounds are a big part of the annual fair, equally important are the tastes.
Running through Sunday, Aug. 8, the Mississippi Valley Fair, at the fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport, offers guests all the tasty and messy treats that complete this summer experience.
So head out to the fair for some music, rides, games and all the deliciousness imaginable.
Gate entry is $10 a day for adults, $5 a day for youth 4-12 years and free for children younger than 3 years.
For more information, visit mvfair.com.
On A Date
See excellent examples of British engineering when the Quad-City British Auto Club hosts the Heartland British Autofest from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 on the levee in LeClaire.
This free autofest attracts participants, from as far away as 1,000 miles from the Quad-Cities, who are enthusiastic about the preservation, restoration, driving and enjoying of British motor vehicles. Vehicles range from pre-World War II motorcycles to new Jaguars, from MGBs, TR4s, Midgets and Sprites, to rare Lotuses and high performance Tigers and AC Cobras.
For more information, call the Quad-City British Auto Club at 309-236-1515 or visit visitleclaire.com/events.
With the Family
The Quad-Cities Area Family Fair will be 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7 at Veterans Memorial Park Pavilion in Bettendorf. This one-stop shop of resources for families with special needs will be co-hosted by Hand in Hand and GiGi's Playhouse. It features more than 30 vendors and offers resources about fall programs, financial planning, volunteer opportunities, information about adaptive sports and recreational programs, therapeutic programs and activities, inclusive young adult activities and more.
The event is free to attend and is for all families, all ages and all abilities.
For more information, visit handinhandqc.org or gigisplayhouse.org/quadcities.
Just For Fun
Local and regional artists, including jewelers, woodworkers, fabric artists and others inspired by nature to create, will exhibit and sell art pieces during Art in the Garden at the Quad-City Botanical Center in Rock Island.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 visitors can view handcrafted works on display in tents throughout the gardens and purchase art at variety of price points.
There's also music by Roger Carlson and Friends, demonstrations by the woodturners and kids activities.
Tickets cost $8 for adults and $4 for members and youth 5-15 years. Children younger than 5 years are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at qcgardens.com or bought at the gate.
In Real Time
River Music Experience and Rock Island Parks and Recreation will take guests back in time with All Sweat Productions performing, "Abbey Road and More," 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at Schwiebert Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island.
All Sweat Productions is a live music project aimed at gathering the best musicians in the area and jamming some of the greatest rock-n-roll moments. Each show features a different cast of musicians bonded over a shared love of music. This summer marks the five-year anniversary of the beginning of All Sweat Productions. To celebrate there will be a performance of The Beatles album, "Abbey Road," along with other classics from the Fab Four.
Tickets cost $10 at the gate with children 12 years and younger admitted free.