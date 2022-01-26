About Town: Enjoy 'Little Mermaid Jr.', a fat bike festival and the return of Brewed Live

In Real Time
Friends of Off-Road Cycling will host the Frozen Fat Fondo Festival beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. Riders compete on a circuit featuring technical challenges, thick lowland forest and chunky river shoreline during this three-hour endurance ride. Riders can participate as a three-person relay team or solo. Fat Bikes which have 3.5" wide tires or greater are required.
The festival is held at the Credit Island Lodge in Davenport.
Registration costs $25 and is required by noon Friday, Jan. 28. To register, visit qcforc.org/content.php?199-Frozen-Fat-Fondo-Fest.
With the Family
The Penguin Project will perform "Disney's The Little Mermaid, Jr.," this weekend at Augustana College.
Many of the actors have developmental disabilities, and are joined on stage by a group of peer mentors who work side-by-side during rehearsals and the performances.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 28-29 and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 at Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. Tickets cost $12 and can be purchased by visiting https://augustana.edu/arts/ticket-office.
Patrons 12 years or older must provide proof of full vaccination (proof of boosters not required).
On A Date
The 28th annual Eagles and Ivories Ragtime Weekend brings ragtime, jazz and classical music to Muscatine on Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 27-30.
Ivory and Gold, featuring Jeff and Anne Barnhart and others will perform at venues including Wesley United Methodist Church, SunnyBrook at Muscatine, the Muscatine Arts Center and The Merrill Hotel.
There is also a soup supper, silent movies, after hours events and eagle watching at Pearl City Station.
Tickets cost $70 for the full weekend with individual days available for purchase. Children 16 years or younger are admitted free all events. Eagle Watch also is free.
For more information, visit muscatineartscouncil.org/eagles%20&%20Ivories.htm.
Dine and Drink
Brewed Live is back in the Quad-Cities on Saturday, Jan. 29. The event is at QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island, and will feature more than 35 local, regional and national breweries. Participants also can learn more about the brewing process.
Doors open for early-access ticket holders at noon with general admission from 1-4 p.m.
Tickets cost $40 early access, $30 general admission and are available at qcca.yapsody.com/event/index/701241/brewed-live-2022.
Just For Fun
Head down to the Davenport Skybridge on Sunday for Sky Fit Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. Every Sunday, fitness enthusiasts can beat the winter blues, keep cold muscles active and share a smile with other people.
The 50 minute class is at your own pace, with opportunities to walk, jog, run, climb stairs or do Zumba.
Wear layers as it gets warm inside. Water is available as well as a great playlist.