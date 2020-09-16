About Town: Enjoy Live@Five, ballet, or a gourmet meal this week

In real time

Ballet Quad Cities is back at it this weekend with another installment of Ballet on the Lawn at the Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport.

Grab lawn chairs or blankets and spread out on the lawn for one of three shows on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 1, 3 or 5 p.m. The show will feature the work of four choreographers and seven artists, according to a news release.

Tickets — $20 — must be purchased in advance at bit.ly/3c2aiKy, and will not be available at the door. There will be a cash-only bar. Charcuterie picnic boxes are available to order for $20 by Thursday, Sept. 17. Attendees may not bring outside food or beverages.

For more information, visit balletquadcities.com.

With the family

Get in the kitchen with the family and whip up some food while supporting the Scott Community College Foundation.