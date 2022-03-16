About Town: Enjoy poetry set to music, a battle of the bands, and Spring Jause

With the Family

Jause is a German word for a social gathering at snack time and on Sunday, March 20 from 1-3 p.m. families can experience a Spring Jause right here in the Quad-Cities.

Schuetzen Park Historic Site will be the spot for people of all ages to come and enjoy live music by Franz Neff and enjoy small meals nd desserts.

Participants also can share talents with the group while enjoying the Jens Lorenzen Pavilion and nature. Free will offerings will be appreciated.

Dine and Drink

Foodies can kick off the spring season by exploring new dining experiences and bringing business to local restaurants during Visit Quad-Cities' Q-C Restaurant Week from March 21-27. A

To take part, choose from the restaurant listings and specials at qcrestaurantweek.com, no coupons or passes required. After the meal, save the receipt or take a photo at the restaurant or with the carry-out and enter a contest by April 1 on the website to win restaurant gift cards.

On A Date

Playcrafters Barn Theatre in Moline opens the Barn Owl series with the drama, "Rabbit Hole." Performances will be 7:30 p.m. March 18-19 and 25-26 and 3 p.m. March 20 and 27.

Rabbit Hole follows a seemingly picture-perfect family through the grieving process, detailing how a death impacts everyone involved.

Tickets cost $12, $10 senior citizens and military. For more information or to make a reservation, visit playcrafters.com or call 309-762-0330.

In Real Time

Poems by seven Quad-City poets will become songs when Davenport native Lily Arbisser makes her Chamber Music Quad-Cities debut on Saturday at Asbury Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Blvd., Bettendorf.

CMQC commissioned nine composers to set poems submitted by area poets to music. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., poets, Audra Kerr Brown, Joe Chambers, Therese Guise, Carl Herzig, Farah Marklevits, Beth Roberts and Johnnie Woods will read the poems aloud followed by the newly composed song.

Tickets cost $20, $5 for students. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.chambermusicqc.org.

Just For Fun

Battle of the Bands Q-C is back and bigger than ever. Two battles will take place at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.

The rock battle will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday and will include bands A Band Has No Name, Mo's Garage, Eugene Levy, The Forty Twos, Monroe, BAJA, NonGrata and Elision.

Country bands will take the stage on Sunday starting with Moonshine Run at 1 p.m. followed by Monica Austin, 2nd Generation Band, Simple Company, Michael Mikrut Band, Eli Alger and The Beach Bums.

The winner of each battle wins a paid show during the Mississippi Valley Fair 2022 and at Gypsy Highway in Davenport.

