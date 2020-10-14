About Town: Enjoy The Beatles vs. The Stones, a steel pan drum concert, a scavenger hunt and more

Drink and Dine

John Patti, steel pan drummer, brings his jazz and blues stylings to the Quad-City Arts' Performing Arts Signature Series, which kicks off its virtual fall season on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The series typically offers parties with artists from the nonprofit's Visiting Artist series, but has been re-imagined during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other performances will include Ho Etsu Taiko, Japanese drumming on Thursday, Nov. 5 and Sultans of String, folk/rock string trio on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The evening begins with a curbside take-out dinner from either Crust in Bettendorf or Combine in East Moline paired with access to an online performance created specifically for the event.

Access to the performance will be sent to subscribers by 4 p.m. the day of the event and all orders placed in advance will be available at 5:30 p.m. for pickup.

The prices include $140 for all three events, $50 for a single event dinner/show, $20 single show-only.

For more information, visit quadcityarts.com/pass.

