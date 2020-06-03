You are the owner of this article.
ABOUT TOWN: Enjoy virtual story time, celebrate National Doughnut Day and more this weekend
On a date

Finn's Grill

There will be live music, food, drinks and social distancing outside at Finn's Backyard Opening Party Saturday, June 6, at Finn's Grill in Milan.

Enjoy live music, food and drinks while social distancing at Finn’s Backyard Opening Party from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Finn’s Grill, 580 1st St. W., Milan.

Musicians Molly Durnin and Sean Kistler will perform. There will be specials for drinks, food and ice cream, and the walk-up window will be open for orders.

Only about 40 people may be seated with standing room for about 10-12 people to offer proper social-distance space, according to the party’s event page on Facebook. Folks also may set up chairs by their vehicles in the parking lot while following social-distance requirements. The bathroom may be used, but masks are required.

For more information, visit Finn’s Facebook page, at facebook.com/finnsgrill.milan.il.

With the family

Storytime with Rosi

Mercado on Fifth will host a virtual Storytime With Rosi on Friday. Rosalva Portillo, of Moline, will share a favorite children's book in Spanish and English with her daughter, Emma.

Gather the kiddos at 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, for Mercado on Fifth's virtual Storytime With Rosi.

She will be reading “Peace is an Offering,” (“La paz es una ofrenda”), by Annette LeBox and Stephanie Graegin. 

For the series, Rosalva Portillo, principal at Lincoln Irving Elementary School, Moline, shares her favorite children's books in Spanish and English with her daughter, Emma.

For more information, visit the event Facebook page, at bit.ly/2AxVm8m.

Just for fun

Doughnut

You doughnut have to tell me twice: National Doughnut Day is Friday!

Celebrate by hitting one of our local spots, including Olde Towne Bakery in Moline, Tommy’s Cafe in Davenport, Donut Delite in Moline, and Donuts & More in Moline and Davenport, which are reopening after having closed temporarily due to COVID-19.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2U11cpx, bit.ly/3gJdIEd, facebook.com/DonutsMoreMoline or facebook.com/DonutsMoreDavenport.

In real time  

Beer -- and yoga!

Bends & Brews will host a beer-friendly yoga class in the East Village of Davenport Sunday, June 7. Pictured is Bends & Brews owner and yoga teacher Sarah Wendland. 

Do you like beer and yoga? You’re in luck: the two will join forces Sunday for Bends & Brews from noon to 1 p.m. in the East Village of Davenport, across the street from Grumpy’s Village Saloon, 2120 E. 11th St., Davenport.

Organizers encourage participants to grab drinks from Grumpy’s before class. Advance registration is required as the class size is limited to nine students.

For more information, visit facebook.com/Bendsandbrews.

Dine & drink

Attention Quad-Citians who love to cook or bake: The Rock Island Public Library wants your recipes for a digital Quad City Quarantine Cookbook.

“People have been quarantining themselves with their families, cooking from their pantries, and limiting trips to the grocery store. We believe it’s important to document this time with these recipes and the stories behind them,” said Rock Island Public Library Reference Librarian Rachel Ippolito, in a news release.

In partnership with libraries throughout the Q-C, the Rock Island Public Library will collect recipes for all types of dishes, from comfort foods to crock-pot feasts, the release states, even if it’s not your own. Just indicate the recipe source so the library may credit it.

Email your recipe to RiLibRef@rigov.org by June 30 and include the city you’re from, your name if you wish, and a paragraph about the dish’s significance if you’d like. The library will assemble contributions into a digital cookbook that will be available for download from participating libraries, the release states.

For more information, email RILibRef@rigov.org, call 309-732-7343, or visit rockislandlibrary.org

