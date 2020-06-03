ABOUT TOWN: Enjoy virtual story time, celebrate National Doughnut Day and more this weekend

For more information, visit facebook.com/Bendsandbrews.

Dine & drink

Attention Quad-Citians who love to cook or bake: The Rock Island Public Library wants your recipes for a digital Quad City Quarantine Cookbook.

“People have been quarantining themselves with their families, cooking from their pantries, and limiting trips to the grocery store. We believe it’s important to document this time with these recipes and the stories behind them,” said Rock Island Public Library Reference Librarian Rachel Ippolito, in a news release.

In partnership with libraries throughout the Q-C, the Rock Island Public Library will collect recipes for all types of dishes, from comfort foods to crock-pot feasts, the release states, even if it’s not your own. Just indicate the recipe source so the library may credit it.

Email your recipe to RiLibRef@rigov.org by June 30 and include the city you’re from, your name if you wish, and a paragraph about the dish’s significance if you’d like. The library will assemble contributions into a digital cookbook that will be available for download from participating libraries, the release states.

For more information, email RILibRef@rigov.org, call 309-732-7343, or visit rockislandlibrary.org

