About Town: Explore Quad-City outdoor spaces, hear some jazz, dance a polka and more

Dine and Drink

Fox and Honey invite wine enthusiasts to the Ultimate Wine Tasting Event 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 at 1113 Mound St., Davenport.

Ten wines will be available for tasting along complementary charcuterie, fruits and veggies.

Tickets cost $15, and full bottle and case purchases will be available. Visit foxandhoneyevents.com/collections/classes-events for more information.

With the Family

Ride and Seek, the Ride the River Scavenger Hunt 2021, is back to encourage families get out, exercise and explore the Quad-Cities.

Register by May 15 and spend the month of June searching for clues and learning about great outdoor spaces in the Quad-Cities. Participants can work alone or with a household group.