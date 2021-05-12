About Town: Explore Quad-City outdoor spaces, hear some jazz, dance a polka and more

Dine and Drink
Fox and Honey invite wine enthusiasts to the Ultimate Wine Tasting Event 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 at 1113 Mound St., Davenport.
Ten wines will be available for tasting along complementary charcuterie, fruits and veggies.
Tickets cost $15, and full bottle and case purchases will be available. Visit foxandhoneyevents.com/collections/classes-events for more information.
With the Family
Ride and Seek, the Ride the River Scavenger Hunt 2021, is back to encourage families get out, exercise and explore the Quad-Cities.
Register by May 15 and spend the month of June searching for clues and learning about great outdoor spaces in the Quad-Cities. Participants can work alone or with a household group.
Ride and Seek registration includes a route map, clue sheet, River Action face mask, Ride and Seek T-shirt, kids' bingo card which can be completed for a free ice cream cone from Country Style Ice Cream, and chalk to add pictures or positive messages to the trails. Participants who solve the most clues will be eligible to win prizes.
Tickets cost $30 initial registrant, $10 each additional individual registrant in a single transaction. Additional shirts available for purchase. For more information or to register, visit riveraction.org/RideandSeek.
On A Date
Polyrhythms will return to the Redstone Room at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 16 for a Third Sunday Jazz Concert featuring Silversmith, a six piece hard bop jazz band that plays originals and jazz classics.
Silversmith features Edgar Crockett on trumpet, Lynne and Peter Hart on saxophones, Kris Dinussen on trombone, Corey Kendrick on B3 organ and Jason Brannon on drums playing blues, swing, shuffles and funky organ grooves.
Tickets cost $15 and reservations are encouraged. Masks will be required. For more information, call 309-373-0790 or email nate@polyrhythms.org.
Just for Fun
The Polka Club of Iowa, Eastern Chapter, will host a dance 1:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at the Walcott Coliseum, 116 E. Bryant St.
The Eddie Korosa, Jr. Band from Chicago, will play polkas, waltzes and foxtrots.
Tickets cost $10.
In Real Time
Raise money for a good cause and support small businesses at New Kingdom Trailriders inaugural Hot Rods for Horses Car Show and Craft/Vendor Fair.
This spring fundraising event will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15 in Sherrard at the New Kingdom Trailriders barn, 18929 81st St.
The event includes food trucks, a vendor passport game with vendor-stuffed prize baskets, a 50/50 raffle, mini-horses to pet or take a selfie with as well as plenty of shopping and hot cars.
Free with charge for some activities. For more information visit, facebook.com/events/648259799200522/.