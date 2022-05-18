About Town: Explore the Arsenal's history and the world of wine, or take the kids to a family dance, this week in the Quad-Cities

Dine and Drink

Wine enthusiasts unite at the annual St. Ambrose University Wine Festival. Sip samples of 150 wines from around the world while enjoying light bites from Quad-City restaurants.

It's happening at St. Ambrose University in Davenport from 3-6 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets cost $50 before 1 p.m. May 20 or $60 at the door. For more information, visit sau.edu/alumni/special-events/wine-festival.

On A Date

Help bring joy to 350 children in Iowa waiting for a wish to be granted by attending the 23rd annual Make-A-Wish Riverbend Gala.

The gala is 5-9 p.m. Saturday at The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf. Enjoy themed food and drink stations inspired by wishes granted to local children, take part in the silent and live auction and enjoy a featured wish story.

Tickets cost $95 and are available at wish.org/iowa/23rd-annual-riverbend-gala.

In Real Time

Explore the history of the Rock Island Arsenal at its 160th Anniversary and Armed Forces Day celebration from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

Check out military equipment displays and watercraft, displays on the history of the Arsenal, a kid's zone with a petting zoo, six food trucks, a spring bazaar, live music from Cody Road and more.

It kicks off with the America Kid's Run, mascot races and the Run the Rock 5K/10K race. Race fees cost $40 adults, $20 youth. To participate in any of the run/walk events, register at http://getmeregistered.com/RIARunTheRock.

Just For Fun

Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown features tribute bands representing the greatest bands of all time facing off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road, are up against Rolling Stones tribute band, Satisfaction.

It's happening at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bally's Quad-Cities Casino and Hotel, 777 Bally Blvd., Rock Island.

Tickets start at $10 and are available at ballys.com/quad-cities/entertainment.htm.

With the Family

On Tuesday, May 24, enjoy a family night out at Moline Township Activity Center's annual VIP Dazzle Dance. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a photo booth followed by a taco dinner and dance.

Youth in grades K through 5, accompanied by a guest 18 years or older, can dance the night away with music provided by Music Connection.

Cost is $40 per couple with an extra $8 for each additional child.

For more information, call the center at 309-797-0789. For reservations, visit molinetownship.com/dazzle-dance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0