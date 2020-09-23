About Town: Find dinner and improv, a Farm to Table dinner, a plant sale and more this weekend

Dinner on site is $50, and $40 for curbside pickup, which also includes a glass of wine. The German-inspired meal will be sourced from local farmers and producers, according to the event’s Facebook page. There also will be wine and beer pairings by O'So Good Winery and Front Street Brewery, with live music from the Locust Street Boys.

Social-distanced seating will be by ticketed groups, the page states, which also asks patrons to purchase tickets together if possible.

For tickets and more information, visit rb.gy/oixvks.

In real time

Get your fall planting in gear or up your house plant game with the Quad City Botanical Center’s Pop-Up Plant Sale on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.