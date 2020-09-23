About Town: Find dinner and improv, a Farm to Table dinner, a plant sale and more this weekend

On a date
Snag a tasty meal and catch some local improv with Dinner & A Show w/ The Spotlight Theatre Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Baked Beer & Bread Co., 1113 Mound St., Davenport.
Limited seats are available for dinners and shows at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets, including dinner with wine pairings and the show, are $80 per person, and by reservation only, through Sept. 26, by calling 563-232-1251.
Dinner will include a five-course meal with wine pairing, including a spinach salad with warm bacon vinaigrette and crumbled cranberry and cinnamon-crusted goat cheese; butternut squash soup; French onion-stuffed mushrooms; beef roulade, a potato medley with shallots and rosemary and bacon-wrapped asparagus, and a truffle flight for dessert.
For more information, visit rb.gy/5pahd6.
Dine & drink
Nosh on some tasty German food while supporting the 2020 Christkindlmarkt educational programs Saturday, Sept. 26, at Farm to Table Dinner - Oktoberfest, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Freight House Farmers' Market, 421 W. River Dr., Davenport.
Dinner on site is $50, and $40 for curbside pickup, which also includes a glass of wine. The German-inspired meal will be sourced from local farmers and producers, according to the event’s Facebook page. There also will be wine and beer pairings by O'So Good Winery and Front Street Brewery, with live music from the Locust Street Boys.
Social-distanced seating will be by ticketed groups, the page states, which also asks patrons to purchase tickets together if possible.
For tickets and more information, visit rb.gy/oixvks.
In real time
Get your fall planting in gear or up your house plant game with the Quad City Botanical Center’s Pop-Up Plant Sale on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
The sale will feature a variety of houseplants, plants from the greenhouse, a small selection of bulbs, pots, and plant consignors. Admission to the sale is free, but attendees are encouraged to stroll through the gardens and check out the fall colors. Admission is free for members, $7 for ages 16 and older, $4 for ages 2-15 and free for under age 2. Masks/facial coverings must be worn inside the building at all times, and attendees are encouraged to wear masks outdoors, too.
For more information, call 309-794-0991 or visit qcgardens.com.
With the family
Fall is here and it’s time to celebrate! The Corn Crib Nursery — at 6924 U.S. Route 150, Coal Valley — is opening its Pumpkin Patch CribFest for the season.
There, you’ll find pumpkins to carve, cook or decorate, as well as a Fun Zone featuring a zip line, a human hamster wheel, a bounce pad, pedal cars, cow train, barrel train, duck races, a straw maze and more, as well as a pay-to-play pumpkin cannon, pumpkin slingshots and a paintball target range, opening Saturday, Sept. 26.
An additional five acres were cleared at the site to space out activities in the zone.
CribFest is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting, through Halloween. Admission is free for children ages 3 and younger, $10 for ages 4-61, and free for those over 62.
For more information, visit rb.gy/xbwkqx.
Just for fun
The Black Box Theatre in Moline will present “Three Viewings” by Jeffrey Hatcher, opening Thursday, Sept. 24, at 1623 5th Ave., Moline.
The show’s monologues are set in a Midwestern funeral parlor over a three-day Christmas weekend, and feature theater co-founder Lora Adams, James Driscoll, Kayla Jo Pulliam, and director Patti Flaherty.
Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 24 through Oct. 3. Tickets are $13 for Thursday performances, and $16 for Friday through Sunday. Doors will open 15 minutes before curtain. Seating will be socially distanced, temperatures will be taken at the door, and all patrons must wear a mask/facial covering.
For tickets and more information, visit theblackboxtheatre.com.
