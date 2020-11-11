About Town: Five events and attractions to check out this weekend

In Real Time
Salute veterans who fought and died for this country's freedoms by visiting "Remembering Our Fallen" Nov. 12-18 at Rhythm City Casino Resort, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. This traveling photographic war memorial honors military members from Iowa who have died post-9/11 in the War on Terror. The exhibit will be on display daily from 8 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. For more information, call 563-328-8000 or visit rhythmcitycasino.com/event/2020/nov/rememberingourfallen.html.
Just For Fun
For theater-goers missing mainstage Davenport Junior Theatre shows, "Snow White 2.Zoom: The Evil Queen Returns," should be just the thing to chase away the theater blues.
The second oldest children's theater in America will live-stream this new show for free in real time on the DJT website, YouTube and Facebook pages.
Inspired by Julia Reagan, the winner of the student play competition, this show is a celebration of all things Snow White. Hosted by Showtime Pal, the show celebrates classic Snow White scenes tied together by the Seven Dwarfs telling their side of the story.
Peformances will be live-streamed at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. For more information, visit www.davenportjuniortheatre.org.
The theater will hold an online auction through 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, featuring over 40 items. Proceeds will support giving kids a brave, bold tomorrow. Check it out at www.32auctions.com/DJTauction.
Dine and Drink
Mississippi River Distilling Company has released Egg Nog Iowish Cream, combining the creamy goodness of Iowish Cream with the classic holiday flavor of egg nog. The limited edition product will also be available in stores in Iowa and Illinois. For more information, visit mrdistillig.com.
With the Family
Support local artisans and get a jump on the holiday shopping season at this free Vendor Show at Mississippi Marketplace, 4000 W. Kimberly Road, Suite B, Davenport. Shop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, for unique gifts, home décor, vintage and repurposed items with over 90 vendors. for more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/514075322569077/.
On a Date
Ryan Niemiller, third-place finalist from, "America’s Got Talent Season 14," will perform Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport.
Born with a disability that left him without arms, Niemiller, the self-proclaimed "Cripple Threat of Comedy," shares his views of the world. With quick wit, great timing and a gimmick only he can exploit, he hopes to prove to the comedy world that he may be unarmed, but he is dangerous.
Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. show are $25 in advance and $30 the day of show plus an online/phone ticketing fee. These fees are waived when tickets are purchased at The Market gift shop inside the casino.
For more information, call 563-328-8000 or visit www.rhythmcitycasino.com/event/2020/jul/RyanNiemiller.html\.
