About Town: Food truck fights, Elephant and Piggie in the Quad-Cities, and singing the blues to benefit Mississippi Valley Blues Society

The Mississippi Valley Blues Society will present two highly-awarded and internationally recognized blues bands, Ghost Town Blues Band at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 20, and Bruce Katz Band at 7 p.m.

Performances are at Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. Tickets cost $15 at the door or $13 for MVBS members. Proceeds benefit the Mississippi Valley Blues Society's mission.

For more information, visit www.mvbs.org/.

With the Family

Get ready for a musical experience, ripped from the pages of Mo Willems' beloved children's books at Circa '21 through July 2.

In Elephant and Piggie's, "We Are in a Play!" Gerald and Piggie take to the stage in a rollicking adventure perfect for young audiences. This elephant and pig are best friends who have fun together and sometimes face tough questions like, "What to wear to a fancy party?" or "Can two friends play with just one toy?"

All performances are show-only and with curtain at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. depending on the day. Performances take place on Friday, Saturday and Sundays. Tickets cost $9.50 and can be purchased by calling 309-786-7733.

For a complete schedule, visit www.circa21.com/childrens-shows.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0