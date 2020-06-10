ABOUT TOWN: From '80s bingo to a movie in the park, finding something to do this weekend is easy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On a date

Dig the ‘80s? Check out the Totally Awesome ‘80s Music Bingo at 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Wise Guys Pizza & Pub, 2824 W. Locust St., Unit 3A, Davenport.

There will be sing-alongs, Name That Tune, and of course, Bingo, according to the Facebook event page. Admission is free.

With the family

Gather up the family, hop in the car and go see “Abominable” at the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department’s Drive-In Movie in the Park on Saturday, June 13, at Campbell Sports Complex, 8399 29th St. W., Rock Island. Admission is free.

Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. Cars must be parked by 8:15 p.m., and the movie will begin at 8:30 p.m., according to the parks and rec Facebook page.

Staff will direct vehicles to park in every other space so all vehicles will be six-feet apart. You must remain in your vehicle to watch the movie. A cash-only concession stand will be available, and restrooms will be open, but masks must be worn while visiting either.