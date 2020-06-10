ABOUT TOWN: From '80s bingo to a movie in the park, finding something to do this weekend is easy

On a date
Dig the ‘80s? Check out the Totally Awesome ‘80s Music Bingo at 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Wise Guys Pizza & Pub, 2824 W. Locust St., Unit 3A, Davenport.
There will be sing-alongs, Name That Tune, and of course, Bingo, according to the Facebook event page. Admission is free.
With the family
Gather up the family, hop in the car and go see “Abominable” at the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department’s Drive-In Movie in the Park on Saturday, June 13, at Campbell Sports Complex, 8399 29th St. W., Rock Island. Admission is free.
Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. Cars must be parked by 8:15 p.m., and the movie will begin at 8:30 p.m., according to the parks and rec Facebook page.
Staff will direct vehicles to park in every other space so all vehicles will be six-feet apart. You must remain in your vehicle to watch the movie. A cash-only concession stand will be available, and restrooms will be open, but masks must be worn while visiting either.
For inclement weather, call the rain line at 309-732-RAIN (7246) after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit facebook.com/rockislandparksandrec.
The drive-in is presented by Blackhawk Bank & Trust with contributions by the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Foundation, South Rock Island Township, and the Rock Island Township.
Just for fun
Take deep breaths and enjoy nature on Saturday, June 13, at Yoga in the Park, presented by the instructors of One Tree Hot Yoga at Vander Veer Botanical Park, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, on the flat area near the fountains.
The free, family-oriented community yoga class will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting. Bring water, mat or towel, sunglasses and sunscreen, according to a Facebook post. All levels and all ages are welcome, according to One Tree Hot Yoga’s Facebook page, including first-time yogis.
Participants may spread out and social distance. There will be some shady spots.
Admission is free, but donations will be collected. Registration is requested but not required. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/3fgJqal.
In real time
Learn more about butterflies and the plants they need from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, with NahantLive! Webinar: Butterflies and their Host Plants.
Butterflies need nectar sources, as well as host plants for larvae or caterpillars, according to the webinar’s Facebook event page. In this webinar, learn about what host plant butterflies need, and what an egg and chrysalis look like.
Registration is required. The cost is $6. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/603501737190402.
Dine & drink
Smoked chicken wings, Parmesan-spinach dip, and pizzas — oh my! Find all of this and more at Smash Pizzeria’s Patio Pop-up at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, and 3 p.m. Saturday, June 13, while supplies last, at Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
There, Smash will be cooking up Neapolitan-style pizza with several topping choices in a wood-fired oven, and more.
Order in person or via text at 563-650-0725. For more information and a menu, visit facebook.com/SmashPizzeria or bit.ly/2XMYkz8.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.