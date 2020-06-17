ABOUT TOWN: From bird watching to a Juneteenth celebration, there's something for everyone going on this weekend

On a date
Craving live music? Enjoy the next best thing Tuesday, June 23, when the 64th annual Starlight Revue Lincoln Park Concert Series goes “On the Road” virtually through Facebook.
From 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, through July 21, various area bands will take to the stage, and the shows will be streamed live on the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
To continue COVID-19 guidelines, Rock Island Parks and Recreation has moved the concert crowds — at least in the series' early weeks — from the park to wherever folks would like to stream. There also are plans for the public to watch from various outdoor locations, including area retirement communities and residential care facilities.
This Tuesday’s show will feature the Crooked Cactus Band, also known as Los Nopales Chuecos.
For more information, visit bit.ly/30Q2o3r.
With the family
Take deep breaths and doodle “with a purpose” with Pat Beréskin daily at 8 a.m. with her free “Tangle Time” sessions on Facebook live.
Beréskin, an art instructor and the owner of Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy in Bettendorf, also loads videos to her Facebook page after the sessions are complete, so you may doodle whenever you have time, as well as revisit old doodles.
Beréskin draws inspiration from online tangle patterns and more to create her daily drawings. To participate, you only need paper, a pen and a pencil, she said.
Sessions are one part doodling, one part relaxation, and one part meditation. For more information, or to join in, visit facebook.com/pat.bereskin or facebook.com/atomstudiogallery.
In real time
Celebrate and commemorate the ending of slavery in the U.S. with the Quad-Cities annual Juneteenth Festival, which will be held virtually from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19.
According to a Facebook event page, there will be entertainment from local musicians and artists, and the Friends of MLK organization, which is hosting the event, also will recognize two people who have shaped the African-American community in the Q-C. Attendees also may learn more about the organizations that are working to effect change, and more, the page states.
For more information and to join in on the event, visit cutt.ly/vumvKD0.
Just for fun
Explore bird populations and more at Nahant Marsh Education Center in Davenport during Birding With Jimmy from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday, June 20.
The session, led by AmeriCorps Environmental Educator Jimmy Wiebler, will offer more information about bird identification, behavior and more. Another session also will be held Saturday, June 27.
Registration is required, and group sizes are limited. Admission is $5. For more information or to register, visit nahantmarsh.org or call 563-336-3370.
Dine & drink
Hungry for take-out? Whether you're low on funds or searching for ways to support a good cause, NEST (Nourish Everyone Sustainably Together) Cafe Quad-Cities will offer a curbside, pay-what-you-can pick-up event Monday from 4 to 7 p.m., or while the food lasts, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4501 7th Ave., Rock Island.
The donation-based meal pick-up will include summer vegetables, braised chicken and herbed rice. The event will operate much like a food-truck, said NEST Cafe founder and board president Laura Mahn, except rather than a fixed price, meals will be sold for a suggested donation of $8.
“Having a good day? Donate a little extra. Having a hard time? We get it; donate what you can,” the Facebook event page states.
NEST Cafe plans to open a permanent location next spring, but in the meantime, it will host occasional pop-up events such as this in the area.
For more information, visit nestcafeqc.org or facebook.com/nestcafeqc.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.