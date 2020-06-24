ABOUT TOWN: From family yoga to a concert in a Q-C driveway, there's tons to do this weekend in the Quad-Cities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On a date

Go for a bike ride this weekend, but with a little twist: The River Benders Cycling Group is hosting a Mural Mural On The Wall Ride Saturday, June 27, which is part scavenger hunt, part competition and part art appreciation, according to its Facebook page, facebook.com/riverbenderscycling.

It will all begin at noon Saturday at the Freight House Farmers' Market, 421 W. River Dr., Davenport. Registration is $5, or you may donate art supplies the day of the event, which will go to the Salvation Army of the Quad Cities Homeless Shelter.

For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/2Nu2ANK

With the family

Looking for a fun, free way to relax and regroup with your family? Grab your yoga mats or some beach towels and some bug spray, and join the Quad Cities Yoga Foundation Team for some socially distanced, outdoor Family Yoga at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25.

The class will be held at Lindsay Park’s open area, near the Village of East Davenport, at 2200 E. 11th St., Davenport.