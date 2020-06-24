ABOUT TOWN: From family yoga to a concert in a Q-C driveway, there's tons to do this weekend in the Quad-Cities

On a date
Go for a bike ride this weekend, but with a little twist: The River Benders Cycling Group is hosting a Mural Mural On The Wall Ride Saturday, June 27, which is part scavenger hunt, part competition and part art appreciation, according to its Facebook page, facebook.com/riverbenderscycling.
It will all begin at noon Saturday at the Freight House Farmers' Market, 421 W. River Dr., Davenport. Registration is $5, or you may donate art supplies the day of the event, which will go to the Salvation Army of the Quad Cities Homeless Shelter.
For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/2Nu2ANK
With the family
Looking for a fun, free way to relax and regroup with your family? Grab your yoga mats or some beach towels and some bug spray, and join the Quad Cities Yoga Foundation Team for some socially distanced, outdoor Family Yoga at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25.
The class will be held at Lindsay Park’s open area, near the Village of East Davenport, at 2200 E. 11th St., Davenport.
While admission is free, donations will be accepted to help the foundation raise money for its upcoming programs, according to its Facebook page, facebook.com/quadcitiesyogafoundation.
Just for fun
Learn more about Bishop Hill colony life through its upcoming Colony Papers exhibit, opening at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the Steeple Building Museum, 103 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill, through Oct. 31.
The exhibit features original Bishop Hill Colony documents from the early to mid-1800s, which have never been on public display before, according to a news release.
The Bishop Hill Heritage Association asks that visitors wear masks and follow social-distancing guidelines.
For more information, call 309-927-3899 or email bhha@mymctc.net.
Dine & drink
Wake Brewing’s Heavy Metal Parking Lot events on Friday and Saturday are like the center of a Venn diagram where food, beer, and metal blend into one. Find it there from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 26, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at 2529 5th Ave., Rock Island.
On Friday, barbecue will be served from CC&B Mobile Food from 5 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, LoPiez Pizza will serve from its food truck from noon to 3 p.m. Draft beers will be served for folks who would like to sit on the patio, and there will be a selection of to-go cans, too. A limited amount of indoor seating also will be available.
A menu will be on Wake’s Facebook page the day of each event at facebook.com/wakebrewing.
The brewery also plans to release a new IPA, All Together, with a portion of its profits going to the staff at Rozz-Tox in Rock Island.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2Vcs9aH.
See it live
Grab some lawn chairs and prepare for a socially distant jazz hour in Michael and Lenora Kelly's driveway, at 19th Avenue and 27th Street in Rock Island, from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 28.
The show, presented by the Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series, welcomes The Cats: Edgar Crockett on the trumpet and flugelhorn, Ron Wilson on bass, and Manuel Lopez III on drums.
The Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series is made possible through the support of the River Music Experience, the Jenkins Family Foundation, and Visionary Arts, as well as Wells Fargo, Bowman Accounting, Peeples Heating & Air Conditioning, the Austin Family Charitable Fund, Cribbs Landscaping, The Joyce & Tony Singh Family Foundation, Radio station KALA, DJ Mixxin Mel and the Kellys.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.