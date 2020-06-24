You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
ABOUT TOWN: From family yoga to a concert in a Q-C driveway, there's tons to do this weekend in the Quad-Cities
topical alert top story

ABOUT TOWN: From family yoga to a concert in a Q-C driveway, there's tons to do this weekend in the Quad-Cities

{{featured_button_text}}

On a date

Go for a bike ride this weekend, but with a little twist: The River Benders Cycling Group is hosting a Mural Mural On The Wall Ride Saturday, June 27, which is part scavenger hunt, part competition and part art appreciation, according to its Facebook page, facebook.com/riverbenderscycling.

It will all begin at noon Saturday at the Freight House Farmers' Market, 421 W. River Dr., Davenport. Registration is $5, or you may donate art supplies the day of the event, which will go to the Salvation Army of the Quad Cities Homeless Shelter.

For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/2Nu2ANK

With the family 

Quad Cities Yoga Foundation hosts free class

The Quad Cities Yoga Foundation Team will host free yoga for families Thursday night in Davenport. Pictured is QCYF Board Chair Rebecca Sebastian; QCYF Co-founder Ashley Ehrecke; and QCYF Executive Director Lindsay Meeker.   

Looking for a fun, free way to relax and regroup with your family? Grab your yoga mats or some beach towels and some bug spray, and join the Quad Cities Yoga Foundation Team for some socially distanced, outdoor Family Yoga at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25.

The class will be held at Lindsay Park’s open area, near the Village of East Davenport, at 2200 E. 11th St., Davenport.

While admission is free, donations will be accepted to help the foundation raise money for its upcoming programs, according to its Facebook page, facebook.com/quadcitiesyogafoundation.

Just for fun 

Steeple Building Museum

The Colony Papers exhibit will open Wednesday at the Steeple Building Museum, 103 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill. 

Learn more about Bishop Hill colony life through its upcoming Colony Papers exhibit, opening at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the Steeple Building Museum, 103 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill, through Oct. 31.

The exhibit features original Bishop Hill Colony documents from the early to mid-1800s, which have never been on public display before, according to a news release.

The Bishop Hill Heritage Association asks that visitors wear masks and follow social-distancing guidelines.

For more information, call 309-927-3899 or email bhha@mymctc.net.

Dine & drink

LoPiez Pizza at Wake Brewing

On Saturday, June 27, LoPiez Pizza will be serving up pizza from its food truck from noon to 3 p.m. at Wake Brewing, 2529 5th Ave., Rock Island.

Wake Brewing’s Heavy Metal Parking Lot events on Friday and Saturday are like the center of a Venn diagram where food, beer, and metal blend into one. Find it there from 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 26, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at 2529 5th Ave., Rock Island.

On Friday, barbecue will be served from CC&B Mobile Food from 5 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, LoPiez Pizza will serve from its food truck from noon to 3 p.m. Draft beers will be served for folks who would like to sit on the patio, and there will be a selection of to-go cans, too. A limited amount of indoor seating also will be available. 

A menu will be on Wake’s Facebook page the day of each event at facebook.com/wakebrewing.

The brewery also plans to release a new IPA, All Together, with a portion of its profits going to the staff at Rozz-Tox in Rock Island.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2Vcs9aH.

See it live

Manuel Lopez III

The Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series welcomes The Cats: Edgar Crockett on the trumpet and flugelhorn, Ron Wilson on bass, and Manuel Lopez III on drums for its upcoming show on Sunday, June 28.  

Grab some lawn chairs and prepare for a socially distant jazz hour in Michael and Lenora Kelly's driveway, at 19th Avenue and 27th Street in Rock Island, from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 28.

The show, presented by the Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series, welcomes The Cats: Edgar Crockett on the trumpet and flugelhorn, Ron Wilson on bass, and Manuel Lopez III on drums.

The Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Series is made possible through the support of the River Music Experience, the Jenkins Family Foundation, and Visionary Arts, as well as Wells Fargo, Bowman Accounting, Peeples Heating & Air Conditioning, the Austin Family Charitable Fund, Cribbs Landscaping, The Joyce & Tony Singh Family Foundation, Radio station KALA, DJ Mixxin Mel and the Kellys.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'You Should Have Left,' 'The Marshes' & 'Bull'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News